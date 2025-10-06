  • home icon
  • Maple Leafs’ Matthew Knies reveals what he did with his signing bonus after inking $46.5M extension

By Ankit Kumar
Published Oct 06, 2025 19:20 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies talked about his signing bonus (Source: Imagn)

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies talked about what he did with his $6 million signing bonus. He received it after inking a six-year, $46.5 million contract extension in early July. Speaking on the Spittin Chiclets podcast on Monday, Knies admitted he hasn’t spent the bonus on anything extravagant.

"I get asked that a lot. I didn't - I haven't bought anything, really," Knies said, responding to host Paul Bissonnette's question about what he purchased with his signing bonus. [1:46:08 onwards] "I don't know what to buy, to be honest."

Co-host Ryan Whitney asked him about his living accommodation in Toronto,

"Yeah, I rent a place, you can't really purchase because there's a huge, like, foreign tax to purchase a place," Knies said. "So I'm not allowed to purchase a place, really, is what I'm told.
"So, yeah, I don't, I don't really know. I think I just had a comfortable summer, you know, spending it wisely and nothing, nothing crazy."

However, Matthew Knies mentioned that some teammates tease him because he does not own watches or expensive shoes. They try to make him buy something.

"I think some of the guys kind of give me shit every now and then," Knies said. "I don't own any watches or any crazy pairs of shoes. So I think those guys are, like, telling me, like, they they're something, and force me to buy something."
Knies' new contract was signed after his impressive numbers in 2024-25 season. He scored 29 goals and 58 points in 78 games, which is now his career high. He was particularly good when it comes to playing wing on Leafs' top line with Auston Matthews and forward Mitch Marner, who got traded to Vegas.

Maple Leafs captain on forward Matthew Knies

Earlier in August, Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews praised Matthew Knies getting invited to Team USA hockey's Olympic camp. He said Knies' invite to the Olympic camp was well deserved.

Matthews called Knies a great young player, saying,

"I think it's well deserved. He’s a great player, and he’s still coming into his own. He's only going to get better. He's looking forward to the opportunity."

Auston has already been selected to represent the U.S. Olympic Team in Italy. Other early players are Jack Eichel, Brady Tkachuk, and Quinn Hughes.

Now, both forwards will once again be seen on Wednesday, playing on the same line against the Montreal Canadiens.

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

