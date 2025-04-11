Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner decision to have domino effect on Matthew Knies' future, per insider

The Toronto Maple Leafs have two major decisions to make on Mitch Marner and Matthew Knies. Marner is a pending free agent, and their decision with him could have an impact on what Knies wants to do moving forward. At least, hockey insider Chris Johnston believes that's the case.

He reported that Knies is not interested in accepting an offer sheet when he goes on the open market. Neither he nor his agency is looking for an offer from anyone else. Furthermore, the Leafs' front office believes it has enough cap space to accomplish what it needs to with Knies, but it all begins with Marner.

He's an unrestricted free agent, and Johnston believes his deal will shape everything for Toronto this year. Once he's been sorted, the Leafs can turn to Knies and try to sign him if they still can.

Johnston said that whether it’s a long or short-term contract and how much money they pay Knies depends ultimately on Marner's choice. For now, the NHL insider believes the Maple Leafs have strong positioning and that they'd match an offer sheet if it did come in for Knies.

Mitch Marner's focus is solely on the games ahead

The Maple Leafs have not yet wrapped up a division title, though they remain three points ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning with just three games left on the schedule.

Mitch Marner is focused on the task at hand (Imagn)

Mitch Marner is having an outstanding year with nearly 100 points, but none of that is of concern to him. He said via Maple Leafs Daily:

"I don't know. I feel like you guys asked me this last year or something -- I really don't care, in a way. I mean, we just want to win games, and try to get first in our division. If it happens, it happens, that's great. But I'm just trying to go out there and win hockey games, and do what we do out there."

Marner has said in the past that he wants to remain a Maple Leaf beyond this season, but his focus now is not on performance or the future. It's on the last few games and then the playoffs.

