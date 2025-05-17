The Toronto Maple Leafs tied their series with the Florida Panthers with a 2-0 win on Friday to force a decisive Game 7.

Veteran forward Max Pacioretty, who plays on the fourth line with Max Domi and Bobby McMann, admitted having a lot of fun.

"It's fun," Pacioretty said (2:59). "It's a lot of fun. I can't wait. It's going to be -- we're going to war."

Pacioretty scored Toronto’s second goal in the third period, giving them a much-needed cushion. Coach Craig Berube also shared his thoughts ahead of the pivotal Game 7.

"They’re fun, yeah," Berube said. "It means a lot to everybody. They’re big games, obviously. There is a lot on the line. Everything is on the line."

Mitch Marner, who plays on the top line with Auston Matthews, talked about the pressure of an elimination game.

"It's what you want to play for, especially when you're going down 3-2 into an away building," Marner said. "The job’s going to get harder, so, can't be satisfied."

Marner had a key assist in Game 6 despite taking only one shot in the last four games and remains a key playmaker for Toronto. Matthews, who had only two playoff goals before Game 6, opened the scoring in the third period as Toronto shifted the momentum to stay alive in the series.

The assists for Pacioretty and Matthew's goals went to Marner, McMann and Domi. The Maple Leafs blocked 31 shots and stayed disciplined, killing all four Florida power plays.

The Panthers had more shots (22-18), hits (58-35) and power play chances, but Toronto’s defense made the difference. The two teams now head into Game 7 with everything on the line. The Leafs know it won’t be easy, but they’re ready for the battle.

Maple Leafs goalie Joseph Woll secured a shutout win

Maple Leafs goalie Joseph Woll made 22 saves for his first playoff shutout in the Leafs' Game 6 win over the Panthers. Woll talked about the importance of the win.

“This is a pretty special opportunity for our team," Woll said (via NHL.com). “We felt good going in. We know our process, and we’re going to carry that through."

Auston Matthews scored the first goal at 6:20 of the third period off a pass from Mitch Marner. Max Pacioretty scored the second at 14:17, finishing a pass from Bobby McMann.

Game 7 is on Sunday night in Toronto at the Maple Leafs's home arena, Scotiabank.

