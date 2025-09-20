Morgan Rielly isn’t buying into the idea that playing in Toronto comes with overwhelming pressure. The veteran defenseman, who has spent his entire 12-year career with the Maple Leafs, speaking with analyst Dave McCarthy, dismissed the narrative outright.Rielly said that the pressure to perform exists everywhere in the NHL, not just in Toronto.&quot;Yes! (It's garbage). I would agree. ... I think it is nonsense. There's pressure playing for every single team that comes from within,” Rielly said.“It's all equal over the span of the League because everyone is trying to win, everyone is trying to keep their job when it comes to management putting together the best team and if you are not the best team, guys get fired and have to find new jobs and nobody wants that.&quot;He admitted that there may be more media coverage in Toronto but emphasized that players enjoy being a part of the organization because of its professionalism, ownership and culture. Rielly added that there’s no resentment toward fan input and that players value the chance to play in a market where hockey truly matters.“Everyone loves playing here and we look forward to it. You want to do something that matters, play somewhere that matters and if you want to do that, you do it here,&quot; he added.Morgan Rielly's perspective stands in contrast to former teammate Mitch Marner, who had pointed to online toxicity from a portion of the Leafs fanbase as a factor in his decision to leave.Marner said that while supportive comments existed, the volume of negativity and personal attacks wore on him and his family, making the Toronto spotlight difficult to handle.Morgan Rielly focused on bouncing back with “great” seasonArriving at training camp on Thursday, Morgan Rielly admitted spending the offseason doing plenty of soul-searching, including some tough but necessary conversations with others and with himself.&quot;I believe that I did everything I could to be prepared for a great season. I know everyone puts a lot of pressure on themselves, approaching a new season, and you try to do everything you can to be prepared,&quot; Rielly said.He made it a priority to leave “no stone unturned” in his training, aiming to be in peak shape, sharpen his skating, play to his strengths and add more danger to his game by shooting the puck more.After last season’s experiment with a five-forward top power-play unit, new coach Craig Berube confirmed Morgan Rielly will get the first chance to run the point on the man advantage.