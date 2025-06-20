"Maple Leafs need to be planning for Connor McDavid's free agency": Adam Wylde on Toronto's blockbuster pursuit of 2026 UFA

SDPN podcast co-host Adam Wylde discussed the Toronto Maple Leafs' potential pursuit of Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid.
Wylde emphasized that the Maple Leafs must prepare for McDavid's free agency next year, suggesting that failing to do so would be a significant oversight by the team's management.
He advised the Leafs to treat the offseason as if McDavid will be available.
"The Toronto Maple Leafs need to be planning for Connor McDavid's free agency. If you're not, then you should all be fired if it comes around, like if he signs in August. But this free agency, you have to treat it like Connor's gonna be a free agent next year. You have to have a plan for that. If you're the Leafs, plan to take a on paper, step back and teach this team how to play like a team," Wylde said.
Wylde also acknowledged the team's progress this season, as well as key wins against the Florida Panthers. However, he stressed that the Leafs need to enhance consistency across the entire lineup to elevate their performance and make themselves an attractive destination for Connor McDavid, whose addition could transform the team's playoff prospects.
McDavid is entering the final year of his eight-year, $100 million contract next season and is eligible to sign an extension this summer. He will become an unrestricted free agent after the end of the 2025-26 season.
It will be interesting to see what McDavid's new contract value would be if he agrees to sign a new deal with the Oilers this summer.
Connor McDavid on his future with the Oilers
Connor McDavid faced another heartbreaking defeat after coming close to winning his first Stanley Cup, losing in the Finals for the second consecutive year to the Florida Panthers.
Following these losses, speculation about his future with the Oilers has intensified. However, the Oilers' captain weighed in on the rumors, indicating that he is not rushing to decide on his future.
"As you said, yeah, it's only been a couple days since the season ended. take some time to regroup, talk to my agent a little bit, and family and all that, and make some decisions when, whenever that time comes. But there's no rush. No rush, anything like that," he said.
McDavid delivered another solid playoff performance for the Edmonton Oilers, tying teammate Leon Draisaitl for the most points in the postseason with 33.
