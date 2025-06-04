Maple Leafs have the same odds to re-sign UFA Mitch Marner as do Blackhawks have in landing him in free agency

Mitch Marner’s future with the Toronto Maple Leafs is still unknown. TSN’s OverDrive recently shared betting odds from FanDuel Canada showing the most likely teams he could play for next.

The odds list the Maple Leafs and Chicago Blackhawks as joint favorites at +450. This means Toronto has the same chance to re-sign Marner as Chicago does to sign him in free agency.

The Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights are next at +500. The Los Angeles Kings are listed at +600, followed by the Anaheim Ducks at +800. At the seventh place, there's Utah Mammoth, with an odd of +1000.

These odds come at a time when the Leafs are making big decisions. General manager Brad Treliving recently said that the team needs to change its “DNA.” He said if the team keeps getting the same results, something has to change.

Treliving didn’t confirm if Marner will be part of those changes. He said the Leafs are still talking with Marner and his agent.

"We're going to meet as a staff, I'm going to be in touch with Mitch's representative. Mitch has a say in this as well," Treliving said. "You have to prepare for every potential outcome."

Mitch Marner can become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. He was picked fourth overall by Toronto in the 2015 NHL Draft. The Markham native has scored 741 points in 657 games and scored 102 points this season. But the Leafs have only won two playoff series during his time with the team.

After the Leafs' playoff exit this year, Marner was asked if he wanted to stay with the Leafs.

“I’ve always loved my time here,” he said, without givingeclear answer.

If Mitch Marner reaches free agency, the Blackhawks could be a real option. They have young talent like Connor Bedard and cap space. For now, it remains unclear where he will play next season.

Carolina Hurricanes could pursue Mitch Marner in offseason moves

The Carolina Hurricanes plan to spend more money this summer to improve their team. General Manager Eric Tulsky said they are ready to use their cap space. The NHL salary cap is projected at $92.4 million for 2025-26. Most of Carolina’s core players are already signed.

The team may target Mitch Marner and Sam Bennett, who could become available. Tulsky said they are looking at every option to get better.

"We have the full buy-in to spend to the cap if there are ways to do it to get better," Tulsky said on Tuesday to the media."We have so much space and such a strong team. There’s no guarantee we can find ways to spend all that money, but we’re going to spend all summer trying."

The Hurricanes lost to the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final. They also reached the same round in 2022-23. Tulsky said they will keep working to improve the roster.

