Maple Leafs prospect Ben Danford makes feelings known about receiving Team Canada's World Juniors camp invite

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Jul 29, 2025 11:10 GMT
Ben Danford is a highly regarded prospect for the Toronto Maple Leafs, selected 31st overall in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft.

The 19-year-old defenseman stands at 6’2” and weighs approximately 195 pounds, offering a blend of size, mobility, and defensive reliability that has made him a standout in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

Danford is one of 44 players selected for Hockey Canada’s World Juniors Summer Showcase. As the sole representative from the Maple Leafs, he will participate in the annual event, where Canada’s World Junior coaching staff will evaluate potential candidates for the 2026 World Juniors, set to be held in Minnesota in December.

During an interview with TSN, Ben Danford expressed that receiving Team Canada’s World Juniors camp invite felt incredibly surreal.

"It was super surreal. As a kid, you dream of playing on the World Junior team and getting invited to this showcase. It's just one more step closer to making the team. It's pretty surreal," Danford said.

He noted that as a child, he dreamed of playing for the World Junior team and attending the showcase, viewing it as a significant step toward making the team. He added that having the opportunity to play for Team Canada in the World Juniors would be an amazing experience, and he is eager to see what happens next.

"I think I can recall four or five that I watched that turned into a gold medal. It's really cool to see. It's a huge Canadian tradition over Christmas break. Everyone gets together with family and watches it. If you're ever able to actually play for the World Juniors for Team Canada, it's pretty cool. We'll see what happens," he added.
Banford accumulated 25 points through five goals and 20 assists with the Oshawa Generals in the 2024-25 OHL season.

Nick Alberga believes Maple Leafs would be among teams interested in signing Connor McDavid

Connor McDavid is entering the final year of his eight-year, $100 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers, set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2025-26 season.

According to NHL insider Chris Johnston, up to 10 teams could pursue McDavid if he reaches free agency. Additionally, Nick Alberga of The Morning Take believes the Toronto Maple Leafs would be among the teams interested in signing the Oilers’ star.

“Leafs, too. The Maple Leafs would be interested,” Alberga wrote on X.

Connor McDavid was drafted first overall by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2015 NHL draft. The 28-year-old has been with the club for over a decade now, appearing in 712 career games and recording 1,082 points (361 goals and 721 assists).

