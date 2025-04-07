Maple Leafs provide Jake McCabe injury update

The Toronto Maple Leafs will again be without defenceman Jake McCabe and forward David Kampf for the next two games at a minimum.

McCabe (undisclosed) and Kampf (upper body) left Wednesday night's 3-2 win over the Florida Panthers early with respective injuries. Neither player suited up for Saturday's game against Columbus and they will remain out for a bit.

They were both back on the ice at Monday's optional practice, though Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube confirmed afterward that they wouldn't play the next two games in Florida and Tampa Bay.

TSN's Mark Masters provided the update from Berube on McCabe and Kampf's status on X (formerly Twitter).

"Jake McCabe and David Kampf back on the ice today, but won’t play the next two games, per Leafs coach Craig Berube," Masters wrote.

Jake McCabe has registered 23 points (two goals, 21 assists) in 66 games this season as a part of the Maple Leafs' top pairing with Chris Tanev. He signed a five-year, $22,565,510 contract extension in October to stay in Toronto.

Meanwhile, David Kampf has produced 13 points (five goals, eight assists) across 59 games in the campaign. He has another two years remaining on a four-year, $9,600,000 contract signed with the Maple Leafs in 2023.

Maple Leafs picked up a win in their first game of this stint without Jake McCabe

The Toronto Maple Leafs crushed the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-0 at home on Saturday night despite not having Jake McCabe available.

Philippe Myers stepped into the lineup in his absence and was a +2 rating in 16:05 minutes of ice time on the third pair with Simon Benoit. It was a successful start to life without their top defenseman. However, things get much tougher this week.

Toronto heads to the Sunshine State to take on the Panthers and Lightning on back-to-back nights as they hope to expand their lead atop the Atlantic Division. It will be quite the test to see how the blueline holds up without McCabe against much stiffer competition.

The Maple Leafs will be back in action on Tuesday night for a crucial game in Florida against the Panthers. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET at Amerant Bank Arena.

