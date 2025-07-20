Toronto Maple Leafs reporter Mark Masters didn’t hold back his confidence in Auston Matthews' ability to step up without Mitch Marner in the lineup.

Ad

Marner was dealt to the Vegas Golden Knights in a sign-and-trade move after spending nine seasons with the Maple Leafs.

In an interview on TSN's FanDuel Overdrive on Saturday, Masters expressed confidence in Matthews' ability to adjust and continue performing at a high level despite Marner’s absence.

"I think he'll handle it fine. I mean, the big question is health. He says he's going to be healthy, right? That's what he said at locker cleanout day." Masters said. (2:06 onwards)

Ad

Trending

"Assuming he's back to being the guy who's a Hart Trophy candidate, 60-plus goal scorer, I expect him to be fine playing with Matthew Knies, whoever's over there."

Ad

Masters believes Auston Matthews will step up as a leader in Mitch Marner's absence. He said that this could push Matthews to take even more "ownership" of the team. Named captain last summer, and now with Marner gone, it's a chance for the star centre to take control and lead the way.

"I expect him to come back with a vengeance next season and just be even more motivated to do his thing," Masters added. "He's the best goal scorer that we've seen in this generation.”

Ad

Masters noted that there are big expectations next season, and he’s confident that Matthews will rise to the challenge.

Mark Masters' comments about the Toronto Maple Leafs' offseason moves:

Mark Masters feels the Leafs have done a solid job reshaping the roster, especially in the bottom six. He pointed to the additions of Matias Maccelli from Arizona, Nicolas Roy from Vegas and Dakota Joshua from Vancouver as smart, strategic moves.

Ad

“So, it's been interesting, but I like a lot of what they've done at the bottom of the lineup and still I'm sure there's still moves to be made before we get to game one of the season, but kind of a bit of a weird offseason, I guess, so far for the Leafs." Masters said. (0:50)

Ad

He expects more moves before the season starts, but overall, he characterizes this as a "weird offseason" for Toronto.

It remains to be seen how these changes will pan out once the season begins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama