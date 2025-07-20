  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Auston Matthews
  • Maple Leafs reporter makes feelings clear about Auston Matthews' ability to handle Mitch Marner's absence

Maple Leafs reporter makes feelings clear about Auston Matthews' ability to handle Mitch Marner's absence

By ARJUN B
Published Jul 20, 2025 05:36 GMT
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
Mark Masters on Auston Matthews' ability to handle Mitch Marner's absence - Source: Imagn

Toronto Maple Leafs reporter Mark Masters didn’t hold back his confidence in Auston Matthews' ability to step up without Mitch Marner in the lineup.

Ad

Marner was dealt to the Vegas Golden Knights in a sign-and-trade move after spending nine seasons with the Maple Leafs.

In an interview on TSN's FanDuel Overdrive on Saturday, Masters expressed confidence in Matthews' ability to adjust and continue performing at a high level despite Marner’s absence.

"I think he'll handle it fine. I mean, the big question is health. He says he's going to be healthy, right? That's what he said at locker cleanout day." Masters said. (2:06 onwards)
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Assuming he's back to being the guy who's a Hart Trophy candidate, 60-plus goal scorer, I expect him to be fine playing with Matthew Knies, whoever's over there."
youtube-cover
Ad

Masters believes Auston Matthews will step up as a leader in Mitch Marner's absence. He said that this could push Matthews to take even more "ownership" of the team. Named captain last summer, and now with Marner gone, it's a chance for the star centre to take control and lead the way.

"I expect him to come back with a vengeance next season and just be even more motivated to do his thing," Masters added. "He's the best goal scorer that we've seen in this generation.”
Ad

Masters noted that there are big expectations next season, and he’s confident that Matthews will rise to the challenge.

Mark Masters' comments about the Toronto Maple Leafs' offseason moves:

Mark Masters feels the Leafs have done a solid job reshaping the roster, especially in the bottom six. He pointed to the additions of Matias Maccelli from Arizona, Nicolas Roy from Vegas and Dakota Joshua from Vancouver as smart, strategic moves.

Ad
“So, it's been interesting, but I like a lot of what they've done at the bottom of the lineup and still I'm sure there's still moves to be made before we get to game one of the season, but kind of a bit of a weird offseason, I guess, so far for the Leafs." Masters said. (0:50)
Ad

He expects more moves before the season starts, but overall, he characterizes this as a "weird offseason" for Toronto.

It remains to be seen how these changes will pan out once the season begins.

About the author
ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications