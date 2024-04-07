Maple Leafs' Simon Benoit signals ambition to seal playoff lineup spot, Sheldon Keefe responds

With Simon Benoit and the Toronto Maple Leafs officially clinching a playoff spot, the spotlight turns towards the playoffs. Specifically, fans and analysts wonder who will be on the Leafs blue line.

When the media asked about the playoff lineup, Simon Benoit said he should be in it for the first playoff game.

"I want to show I should be in that first game," Benoit said (via Mark Masters on X). "I want them to want me in that first game."

Simon Benoit and partner Jake McCabe gave Toronto a shutdown pair that handles the other team's best lines. His steady presence has also allowed the netminders to focus on doing their job.

His strong defensive play and hard-nosed, physical style have earned him coach Sheldon Keefe's trust. Keefe recently acknowledged Benoit's reliability on the back end:

"He eliminates a lot of mistakes and a lot of time spent in our end because of how he closes," Keefe said.

Expand Tweet

Benoit's consistent play, plus Keefe's positive comments, make a strong case for Benoit to be in the lineup come playoff time. But Benoit isn't taking his foot off the gas. He remains committed to working hard and staying in the lineup.

"I do what I can to prove that I should stay in the lineup," Benoit said.

Coach Keefe and Leafs management will have some tough choices to make once Joel Edmundson and Timothy Liljegren return from injury. As it stands, Simon Benoit should be in the lineup for game one of the playoffs.

Simon Benoit will stay in Toronto for three more years

Last week, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced they had re-signed Simon Benoit on a three-year extension. The 25-year-old defenseman was a pending restricted free agent. With the new contract, Benoit will make $1.35 million per season.

This season, Benoit has one goal and four assists in 57 games.