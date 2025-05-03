Maple Leafs' Steven Lorentz makes his thoughts clear on facing former team Panthers in Round 2 battle - "Going to be a war"

The Florida Panthers will face some familiar faces when they play the Toronto Maple Leafs in Round 2.

Ad

Anthony Stolarz, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and Steven Lorentz all played for the Panthers during the 2024 Stanley Cup run. Now, they are part of the Leafs and ready to go against their former team.

Steven Lorentz made his feelings clear about the matchup. He said what they did last year was great, but it’s over now. He called it a war and said everything is on the line when chasing the Cup.

Ad

Trending

“It’s Incredible what we did last year, but it’s the past. There won’t be any friendships going forward. It’s going to be a war. When you’re chasing the Cup, when this thing is on the line, everything goes out the window," Lorentz said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Stolarz - Bobrovsky’s backup in Florida - now starts for Toronto. He played all six games in the first round against Ottawa. He also started a career-high 34 regular-season games. His save percentage was .926, and his goals against average was 2.14.

Stolarz said he learned a lot from Bobrovsky during last year’s playoffs. Bobrovsky called their time together a good partnership and praised Stolarz as a good goalie.

“We had a good relationship, that’s true,” Bobrovsky said. “It was a good partnership as well last year. It’s going to be good. It’s going to be fun. He’s a good goalie.”

Ad

Paul Maurice praises former Panthers Ekman-Larsson, Anthony Stolarz, and Steven Lorentz ahead of round 2 vs. Maple Leafs

Panthers coach Paul Maurice shared his thoughts about his former players. He said they were a big part of the team’s story and is happy they found roles with the Toronto Maple Leafs, where they could succeed.

Ad

"Those guys were a big part of it. That story gets to endure in our locker room for the men that played, so they still are a big part of that story and I'm happy they've been able to find a place where their opportunity and their input to the success of the Toronto Maple Leafs is really important," Maurice said on Friday via Sportsnet.

Ad

Maurice added that while Ekman-Larsson already had a strong career, Stolarz and Lorentz are now reaching new levels. He praised both for how well they are playing with the Maple Leafs.

"Oliver Ekman-Larsson had established his career long before he came to us and was a big part of our success last year," Maurice added. "But both those men (Lorentz and Stolarz) are at a new level, a new opportunity for them with Toronto and they've made the most of it. They've played very, very well."

The winner of this series will face either the Carolina Hurricanes or Washington Capitals in the Eastern Conference Final. Fans can watch the series live on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama