Maple Leafs trade candidate makes his feelings known after netting first goal of the season

Nick Robertson has long been considered a trade candidate for the Toronto Maple Leafs this season. The rumors haven't died down completely since he asked for a trade out of Toronto in June 2024. The 24-year-old winger has skill, but he has struggled for consistent ice time. He was a healthy scratch on Friday but returned Saturday in the Leafs' rematch against the Buffalo Sabres.

Robertson finally scored his first goal of the season against Sabres. His goal tied the game 1-1 for the Maple Leafs late in the first period, after Tage Thompson's initial goal. It helped Toronto come back and win 4-3 in overtime.

Robertson spoke to the media after the game, saying his first goal of the season felt very good.

"Yeah, it was great," Robertson said [5:03 onwards]. "Uh, I think it was good to get my confidence up, and obviously getting one. Um, you know, it feels really good."

Playing on the Maple Leafs' top line with Auston Matthews and Bobby McMann made it easier for Robertson to get in the game.

"It felt a little more familiar, just a little more puck touches," Robertson said about playing with Matthews. "I mean, it was so much easier to get in the game and [Matthews is] such a talented player and playing with Bob, too. Makes it so much easier and kind of get in the game, and feeling good about it."

Robertson is trying to prove he deserves a regular role on the team. But, heading into the team, he was not sure that he would play with Matthews.

"I had an idea before talking to the assistant coach Savvy [Marc Savard], but not for sure until - probably 10 minutes before the game," Robertson said.

Former Maple Leafs captain John Tavares has scored five goals and seven assists this season for a combined 12 points. He is now one goal short of completing the 500-goal milestone. Speaking about John Tavares reaching 499 goals, Robertson said,

"I mean, you guys know how dedicated he is to his craft and his commitment to recovery and just performance. I really learned and try to take in my own game."

This win will help build confidence and momentum for the Maple Leafs. They are 4-4-1 this season, placed sixth in the Atlantic Division, led by Montreal with 7 wins.

Maple Leafs' forward Nick Robertson's energy following his scratch

Nick Robertson said he came into the game motivated and energetic. He wanted to show he could play an important role on the ice. If he keeps this upward trend in his performance, it could affect his playing time going forward.

"No different. I mean... It's not a situation that I'm foreign to," Robertson said about his energy entering the game. "Just got to come in and obviously they played it back to back so I have kind of the energy, kind of had that advantage and want to come to the game, just play with a lot of energy and fortunately I got that one."

Robertson's lone goal might not have much influence on trade discussions yet. But if his confidence helps him get a couple more in the next few weeks, things could take a turn for the better.

