Maple Leafs trade target Scott Laughton makes his feelings known about March 7 deadline

Scott Laughton knows he might be playing his last game for the Philadelphia Flyers. The NHL trade deadline is Friday (Mar. 7), and his name is in many trade rumors. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets are interested in the 30-year-old center.

Ad

Laughton admitted he has thought about being traded.

“It’s definitely popped into my head,” Laughton said, per The Athletic.

He has not spoken to Flyers management recently but feels he understands their position.

“No, haven’t talked to them,” Laughton said. “I have in the past. I think probably a couple weeks ago, had those small little conversations. I think I know where I’m at and I know where I stand, and I think I know where they stand on it. I think we’re pretty comfortable with the situation..."

Ad

Trending

Scott Laughton has 11 goals and 27 points in 59 games this season. He plays a vital role in both offense and defense. The Flyers are asking for a first-round pick or a top prospect in return.

Trade rumors have followed Laughton for years. Last season, Flyers GM Daniel Briere considered offers but decided to keep him. This time, the trade talks seem stronger.

“It’s a different feeling, for sure,” Laughton said. “With all the rumors and stuff, I think it feels maybe a little bit more real this year. … Whatever happens, happens. It might not happen, and it may happen. So, it’s hard. You definitely think about what’s to come for you and everything like that, so just try and stay in the moment.”

Ad

Flyers coach John Tortorella confirmed Laughton will play against the Jets. Despite the uncertainty, Laughton is treating the day as usual.

Scott Laughton was drafted 20th overall by the Flyers in 2012. He has played 660 NHL games, scoring 106 goals and 159 assists for 265 points.

"He would jump to play for Toronto": TSN’s Darren Dreger on Scott Laughton's trade

TSN’s Darren Dreger has reported that Scott Laughton would be interested in joining the Toronto Maple Leafs if traded. Toronto wants to add center depth before the deadline, making Laughton a possible target.

Ad

Speaking on "Insider Trading" on Wednesday, Dreger said, per Yardbarker:

“Scott Laughton of the Philadelphia Flyers, for example, many close to him believe he would jump at the chance to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs if a sensible trade materializes,” Dreger said.

However, in return, the Flyers want a first-round pick or top prospect, Fraser Minten. Toronto may need a three-team trade or salary retention to fit Laughton’s $3 million cap hit. But there's a possibility that Philadelphia might not agree to that.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama