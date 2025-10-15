Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander shared his thoughts on head coach Craig Berube's criticism of his slow start to the new NHL season. The response came after Toronto’s 7-4 win over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, where Nylander bounced back with a goal and two assists.

Before the Leafs' win, Berube had called out Nylander as he had only one assist in the team's previous two games against the Detroit Red Wings.

“Willy needs more shots," Berube said. "He needs to shoot more, he needs to attack more, he’s got to get on the inside more, things like that. So, yes, we do need more out of him.”

Speaking after the Predators game, Nylander was asked about Berube’s comments and the conversation they had afterward.

"That was just a good conversation. It's about it." (0:46 onwards)

On the challenges he's faced at the start of a new season, William Nylander said,

“Yeah, I think it's just all areas of the game. For me, some areas with the puck, finding that extra, I don't know, hard to explain it, but just that feel in certain situations of what to do, but it is what it is.”

Auston Matthews scored twice, while Oliver Ekman-Larsson, John Tavares, Jake McCabe, Bobby McMann, and William Nylander each added goals for Toronto. Cayden Primeau stopped 26 shots.

For Nashville, Michael McCarron, Erik Haula, Roman Josi, and Nick Perbix scored, while Justus Annunen made 21 saves.

Maple Leafs HC Craig Berube on William Nylander’s performance

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube praised Nylander’s line, saying that the 29-year-old led the line well alongside John Tavares and Matias Maccelli.

“But Willy did what he does," Berube said (1:07 onwards). "He had the puck, he was doing things, he was making good decisions, driving it deep, doing what he does in the offensive zone.”

On the team’s performance, Craig Berube said that the Leafs played a strong first period, doing the right things and taking the lead.

“Overall it was a pretty good game. A lot of good things… There's obviously stuff that we got to be better at. You know we all we got to keep trying to improve and improve in some areas but pretty happy with the game." He added.

The Maple Leafs will return home to host the New York Rangers on Thursday.

