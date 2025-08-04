Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander has been honored as Sweden’s top hockey player for the 2024–25 season.He was awarded the prestigious Golden Puck, presented by the Swedish Ice Hockey Association and Expressen, in recognition of his outstanding performances in both the NHL and on the international stage.Nylander finished second in the NHL scoring race with 45 goals and also played a key role in Team Sweden securing bronze at the World Cup. Speaking with Expressen, he shared his appreciation for the award.&quot;It's a very special feeling. It's perhaps a goal you've always had in the back of your mind, to try to be Sweden's best player. I appreciate that you chose me for that because we have so many good Swedish hockey players,&quot; Nylander said.The Golden Puck jury's assessment of Nylander's game was equally effusive, praising his &quot;individual brilliance and inimitable feel for the game.&quot; They noted his:“flair, technique, coolness and ability to do things at high speed not only make him a special player, they are qualities that will crown him as Sweden's best hockey player in the 2024-25 season.&quot;Previously, Florida Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling was awarded the Goldpucken as Sweden’s top hockey player for the 2023-24 season.NHL insider Dave Feschuk on William Nylander’s role after Mitch Marner's tradeWith Mitch Marner gone, William Nylander will be expected to step up and help fill the offensive gap. NHL insider Dave Feschuk stressed that for Nylander to truly lead, he’ll need to become a more consistent and dependable force on the ice.&quot;There's disappearing acts,&quot; Feschuk said on TSN's &quot;First Up!&quot;. &quot;We all see and lament - that needs to stop happening if this guy wants to be the consummate pro that everybody likes to cast him as in his camp.&quot;The analyst made it clear that the Leafs will need William Nylander to elevate his game even further if the team expects to remain competitive without Marner's offensive firepower.“They’re going to need to look better than ever if this team expects to be better than ever without Mitch Marner,” Feschuk concluded.It remains to be seen how the Maple Leafs adjust and perform without Marner in the lineup.