Marc-Andre Fleury brushes off scenario of being the goalie who gives up Alex Ovechkin's historic goal, surpassing Wayne Gretzky

Marc-Andre Fleury is not in danger of giving up the goal that allows Alex Ovechkin to break the all-time goal record. He will not face the superstar forward again this year, and Fleury is retiring after this season.

Whatever goalie does yield the record-setting goal will go down in history, and Fleury was asked how he would feel if he were the one to allow that puck to make it into his net.

The legendary Minnesota Wild goalie said:

“Oh, God ... I think in the moment, I’d be pissed cause just getting scored on. I’d still be pissed a few days later because then you’ll be on TV for the next many years. Just always highlights of you getting scored on. I didn't want to be that guy, that's for sure."

He was asked if there was any part of him that didn't think it would be cool to be a part of history, and he said:

"No. I gave up so many goals to him already."

Ovechkin lost to the Carolina Hurricanes last night, but he did score and add one to his historic tally. He now sits two back of Wayne Gretzky and three from placing his name alone in the record books.

Alex Ovechkin addresses loss amid historic chase

Alex Ovechkin was denied a pretty good goal-scoring opportunity early on against the Carolina Hurricanes. He would eventually score, but he could've added a second goal if not for Frederik Andersen's goalkeeping.

Alex Ovechkin added another goal (Imagn)

Ovechkin utilized a 5-on-3 power play near the end of the second period to get closer to Wayne Gretzky and get the Capitals on the scoreboard. He said after the game via AP:

“We have a pretty good chance in the second, first shift a breakaway. And in this game, if you have a chance, you have to use it and I think all goalies play well tonight.”

The win clinched a playoff spot for Washington's divisional rivals, and Ovechkin thinks they might see them again.

“We understand there’s a possibility to see them in the playoffs. It was a playoff atmosphere out there,” Ovechkin added.

Next up is a bout with the Chicago Blackhawks. If Ovechkin does not break the record against them, he will have the chance to do so against the New York Islanders before a rematch with the Hurricanes.

