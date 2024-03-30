Marc-Andre Fleury has played 20 NHL seasons and thirteen with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He has seen success with the Penguins, as they won the Stanley Cup in 2009, 2016 and 2017. However, he has since gone through three trades and now plays for the Minnesota Wild.

Recently, Fleury opened up about his future in an interview at the Minnesota Wild's practice facility, TRIA Rink, with NHL.com.

Fleury indicated a shift in his mindset regarding retirement:

"The door is more open today for a return than it was in September or October."

"When we spoke this past summer, I was telling myself that I was preparing for one last year. But the mood has changed," Fleury explained. "I rediscovered the joy of playing hockey."

Fleury said he wishes to continue his career with the Minnesota Wild, as he believes it's in the interest of his family, primarily his kids.

"Yeah, it's probably Minnesota or retirement," Fleury affirmed. "I wouldn't want to move and take my three kids out of their environment."

"They've moved enough already. I don't want to uproot them. My girls have their school, their friends and their sports in Minnesota. And my wife, Véronique, is also happy here."

"If I come back, I'd sign a one-year contract," Fleury clarified, signaling a potential short-term commitment to the team.

Fleury added he wants to sit down with former Pittsburgh Penguins teammate, Wild general manager Bill Guerin, for a chat.

"I'd like to sit down with Bill and have a chat with him," Fleury said. "I want to know what he thinks. What are the plans for the Wild? What are his options? What does he think about me? Am I still an asset for the team?"

Marc-Andre Fleury's performance and records this season

With ten games remaining in the season, Marc-Andre Fleury wants to contribute to the Wild's performance. Despite the team's uphill battle for a playoff spot, Fleury has performed with a record of 16-12-5.

He is a three-time Stanley Cup champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Vezina Trophy winner and holds an impressive NHL record. He surpassed Patrick Roy for second in NHL history with 552 wins and has a 560-327-94 career record in 1,021 games. This includes 75 shutouts, a 2.59 goals against average and a .912 save percentage across multiple teams.