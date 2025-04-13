Marc-Andre Fleury and Alex Ovechkin have faced each other for nearly twenty years. Though their competition was on the next level, it always remained respectful. On Saturday, Fleury spoke openly about their history during an appearance on "After Hours with Scott Oake."
During the interview, Oake asked Marc-Andre Fleury how many goals Ovechkin had scored against him. Fleury guessed 28, though he wasn’t entirely sure. The host confirmed the number and added that no other goalie had allowed more goals to the "Great 8". Henrik Lundqvist was second with 24.
The veteran goaltender said he never wanted to give up a goal but enjoyed the challenge. He called Alex Ovechkin a great shooter. He said it was fun to compete with him and to make saves on him. Fleury also said Ovechkin deserves the goal record because of his passion and drive.
"Ovi is such a good shooter... I think it is fun, fun to compete against, and fun makes saves on him, but it's so deserving. It's such a guy that's such an enthusiast to score goals and it's, it always cause one and you see him celebrate and dies around and it really deserves it," Marc-Andre Fluery said.
Marc-Andre Fleury and Alex Ovechkin spent years on opposite sides of one of the NHL's biggest rivalries. Fleury joined the Penguins in 2003–04 and played 13 seasons with them, winning Stanley Cups in 2009, 2016, and 2017. Ovechkin led the Capitals, and their teams met in multiple playoff series.
That respect was shown on Mar. 27, when the Capitals lost 4–2 to the Wild. Fleury didn’t play that night; Filip Gustavsson started in net. After the game, Ovechkin called his teammates back onto the ice to congratulate the Minnesota Wild goalkeeper, ensuring he had his moment even though Fleury didn’t play.
Marc-Andre Fleury is playing his 21st NHL season and fourth with Minnesota.
Marc-Andre Fleury reflects on special moment in Pittsburgh and Montreal
In the same interview with Scott Oake on "After Hours," Marc-Andre Fleury shared his thoughts on his unforgettable reception during his last game in Pittsburgh and Montreal.
"Obviously, it meant a lot," Fleury said about Pittsburgh. "I was there for a long time. So many good memories."
On Jan. 30, Marc-Andre Fleury played his final game in Montreal. He made 19 saves to help the Minnesota Wild beat the Canadiens 4-0. Talking about Montreal, he said,
"Never played there, but a lot of friends, a lot of family at the game. To gain the respect from like the Quebecers right where I'm from...., means so much to me."
Marc-Andre Fleury now has 574 career wins, second-most by any goalie.
