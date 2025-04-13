Marc-Andre Fleury and Alex Ovechkin have faced each other for nearly twenty years. Though their competition was on the next level, it always remained respectful. On Saturday, Fleury spoke openly about their history during an appearance on "After Hours with Scott Oake."

Ad

During the interview, Oake asked Marc-Andre Fleury how many goals Ovechkin had scored against him. Fleury guessed 28, though he wasn’t entirely sure. The host confirmed the number and added that no other goalie had allowed more goals to the "Great 8". Henrik Lundqvist was second with 24.

The veteran goaltender said he never wanted to give up a goal but enjoyed the challenge. He called Alex Ovechkin a great shooter. He said it was fun to compete with him and to make saves on him. Fleury also said Ovechkin deserves the goal record because of his passion and drive.

Ad

Trending

"Ovi is such a good shooter... I think it is fun, fun to compete against, and fun makes saves on him, but it's so deserving. It's such a guy that's such an enthusiast to score goals and it's, it always cause one and you see him celebrate and dies around and it really deserves it," Marc-Andre Fluery said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Marc-Andre Fleury and Alex Ovechkin spent years on opposite sides of one of the NHL's biggest rivalries. Fleury joined the Penguins in 2003–04 and played 13 seasons with them, winning Stanley Cups in 2009, 2016, and 2017. Ovechkin led the Capitals, and their teams met in multiple playoff series.

That respect was shown on Mar. 27, when the Capitals lost 4–2 to the Wild. Fleury didn’t play that night; Filip Gustavsson started in net. After the game, Ovechkin called his teammates back onto the ice to congratulate the Minnesota Wild goalkeeper, ensuring he had his moment even though Fleury didn’t play.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Marc-Andre Fleury is playing his 21st NHL season and fourth with Minnesota.

Marc-Andre Fleury reflects on special moment in Pittsburgh and Montreal

In the same interview with Scott Oake on "After Hours," Marc-Andre Fleury shared his thoughts on his unforgettable reception during his last game in Pittsburgh and Montreal.

"Obviously, it meant a lot," Fleury said about Pittsburgh. "I was there for a long time. So many good memories."

Ad

On Jan. 30, Marc-Andre Fleury played his final game in Montreal. He made 19 saves to help the Minnesota Wild beat the Canadiens 4-0. Talking about Montreal, he said,

"Never played there, but a lot of friends, a lot of family at the game. To gain the respect from like the Quebecers right where I'm from...., means so much to me."

Expand Tweet

Marc-Andre Fleury now has 574 career wins, second-most by any goalie.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama