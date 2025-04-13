Marc-André Fleury opens up on receiving standing ovations from Pittsburg and Montreal crowd in emotional farewell 

Marc-Andre Fleury - who made 19 saves to help the Minnesota Wild beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 on January 30, 2025 - played possibly for the last time in Montreal and the game meant a lot to him. Fleury - who grew up in Sorel, Quebec, just an hour from the city - had many friends and family in the stands.

Ad

The 40-year-old goalie asked to start this game. He knew it might be his final time playing at Bell Centre. During a TV timeout in the third period, the crowd gave him a long-standing ovation. The video scoreboard showed a message honoring his career. Fans chanted his name and Fleury raised his glove in thanks.

During an interview with Scott Oake on Sunday's "After Hours" broadcast, Marc-Andre Fleury discussed his final game in Pittsburgh and that memorable game in Montreal.

Ad

Trending

The goaltender said he always gets warm reactions in Pittsburgh, where he spent many years.

“Obviously meant a lot,” he said. “I was there for a long time… so many good memories from it.”

Later, he said that the night in Montreal felt different.

“Never played there, but a lot of friends, a lot of family at the game,” Fleury said. “And to gain the respect from like the Quebecers right where I'm from, and I know they're big, everybody's big hockey fan, everybody loves hockey, and it means so much to me that maybe the goodbye that I got, you know, when I was there."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Marc-Andre Fleury became the first goalie in NHL history with a shutout as a teenager and at age 40. He now has 76 career shutouts, tied for 10th all-time. It was also his first shutout of this season.

Marc-Andre Fleury got standing ovation in Calgary

On Thursday, Marc-Andre Fleury got a standing ovation in Calgary during what was likely his last game there. He came in after Filip Gustavsson allowed four goals and stopped all three shots he faced. Calgary led 4-0 with goals from Backlund, Sharangovich, Kadri and Lomberg. Minnesota scored twice late in the third but lost 4-2.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fleury shared a special moment with his family at home earlier in the week. Before the game against the Sharks, his three kids joined him on the ice. They wore small No. 29 jerseys and stood with him for the anthem.

His wife posted a photo of them watching warmups, writing:

“One last time.”

Expand Tweet

Marc-Andre Fleury gave up seven goals in that game, but the Wild won 8-7 overtime. He has 574 career wins, second-most by a goalie in NHL history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama