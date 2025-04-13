Marc-André Fleury opens up on receiving standing ovations from Pittsburg and Montreal crowd in emotional farewell 

Marc-Andre Fleury - who made 19 saves to help the Minnesota Wild beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 on January 30, 2025 - played possibly for the last time in Montreal and the game meant a lot to him. Fleury - who grew up in Sorel, Quebec, just an hour from the city - had many friends and family in the stands.
The 40-year-old goalie asked to start this game. He knew it might be his final time playing at Bell Centre. During a TV timeout in the third period, the crowd gave him a long-standing ovation. The video scoreboard showed a message honoring his career. Fans chanted his name and Fleury raised his glove in thanks.
During an interview with Scott Oake on Sunday's "After Hours" broadcast, Marc-Andre Fleury discussed his final game in Pittsburgh and that memorable game in Montreal.
The goaltender said he always gets warm reactions in Pittsburgh, where he spent many years.
“Obviously meant a lot,” he said. “I was there for a long time… so many good memories from it.”
Later, he said that the night in Montreal felt different.
“Never played there, but a lot of friends, a lot of family at the game,” Fleury said. “And to gain the respect from like the Quebecers right where I'm from, and I know they're big, everybody's big hockey fan, everybody loves hockey, and it means so much to me that maybe the goodbye that I got, you know, when I was there."
Marc-Andre Fleury became the first goalie in NHL history with a shutout as a teenager and at age 40. He now has 76 career shutouts, tied for 10th all-time. It was also his first shutout of this season.
Marc-Andre Fleury got standing ovation in Calgary
On Thursday, Marc-Andre Fleury got a standing ovation in Calgary during what was likely his last game there. He came in after Filip Gustavsson allowed four goals and stopped all three shots he faced. Calgary led 4-0 with goals from Backlund, Sharangovich, Kadri and Lomberg. Minnesota scored twice late in the third but lost 4-2.
Fleury shared a special moment with his family at home earlier in the week. Before the game against the Sharks, his three kids joined him on the ice. They wore small No. 29 jerseys and stood with him for the anthem.
His wife posted a photo of them watching warmups, writing:
“One last time.”
Marc-Andre Fleury gave up seven goals in that game, but the Wild won 8-7 overtime. He has 574 career wins, second-most by a goalie in NHL history.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama