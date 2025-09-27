  • home icon
  Marc-Andre Fleury's agent reacts to report of teams trying to lure 40-year-old out of retirement 

Marc-Andre Fleury's agent reacts to report of teams trying to lure 40-year-old out of retirement 

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Sep 27, 2025 13:56 GMT
Marc-Andre Fleury stepped away from the NHL in May, ending a career that lasted 21 seasons. He played for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Vegas Golden Knights, and Minnesota Wild, and left the game with 575 wins in 1,051 games. For many, it felt like the right time for him to move on.

Still, his name has not faded from NHL conversations. This week, insider Pierre LeBrun suggested that teams may call Marc-Andre Fleury in January to see if he would consider playing again.

“I don’t know what he will say, but I am telling you teams will call, 100 percent,” LeBrun tweeted on Friday.

Fleury’s agent, Allan Walsh, reacted by reposting the comment with the eye emoji. The small response quickly drew attention, as it left people wondering if Fleury’s retirement could be tested.

Marc-Andre Fleury finished his final season with the Wild, recording 14 wins, nine losses and one overtime loss. His numbers included a 2.94 goals-against average, a .899 save percentage and one shutout. Even near the end of his career, he showed he could still compete.

Earlier this month, Marc-Andre Fleury returned to Pittsburgh on a professional tryout contract. He will play one period in a preseason game against Columbus, giving fans a last chance to see him in Penguins colors. Additionally, he also participated in Penguins practice, before which he spoke about enjoying the moment more than competing.

“It’s good to be on this side of the locker room for once,” Fleury said, via NHL.com.

He described the opportunity as a way to spend time with players, staff, and fans again.

Marc-Andre Fleury could join the Wild franchise in another role

Marc-André Fleury is retired but may still stay involved in hockey. In May, Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin said the team will offer Fleury a role if he is interested.

"I will have a spot for him, and what that is I’m not sure yet," Guerin said in May, via NHL.com.

Talking about this, Fleary said he could help younger goalies, but does not want to coach or work in the media.

"I feel like I’ll have to try different things, see what (Guerin) has in mind, maybe if he has something for me," Fleury said about his future role. "If I can help the younger guys, maybe in some ways, that could be fun too.

However, Marc-Andre Fleury's focus is family, spending more time at home with his kids. He wants to attend birthdays, school plays, and enjoy Halloween with them. And yesterday, his son James was spotted pranking his dad in the Penguins' locker room.

bell-icon Manage notifications