Marc-Andre Fleury's agent reveals 5 NHL teams were prepared to make 'serious offers to entice' 40-year-old retired goalie to 'un-retire' 

Marc-Andre Fleury's agent, Allan Walsh, has revealed five NHL teams were interested in signing the 40-year-old goaltender after he announced his retirement following the 2024-2025 season.

Last season, Fleury led the Minnesota Wild to a Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 push, ultimately losing to the Vegas Golden Knights. Then, he made an appearance for Team Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Championships before revealing that his storied career was set to come to an end.

However, it seems that several NHL teams weren't quite ready to let go of Fleury. Speaking on the SDPN podcast, Walsh revealed that five teams had reached out, inquiring if there was any way the veteran goaltender could be convinced to un-retire and suit up for at least one more season:

"July 1, I got called by five teams asking if there was any way Marc-Andre Fleury would un-retire. Well, he's made it pretty clear for now that he has no intention to play next year.

"You talked about the goalie market this year, five teams calling and they were prepared to make serious offers on one-year deals to entice Fleury to their city," he added.

Despite the interest, Walsh confirmed that Fleury is firm in his decision to retire. Fleury was still effective between the pipes, posting a 2.93 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage in 26 games played last season.

Marc-Andre Fleury reflects on NHL career

Fleury said that he still feels a bit unbelievable that his career is over after 20 years went by so quickly. He shared his love for his Wild teammates and thought they gave a good playoff run last season.

“I had a little time maybe in my car after, driving home by myself and had a little time to reflect. Just, I don’t know, still a little unbelievable that it’s over. Twenty years went by so quick, right?" Fleury said in May via NHL.com.

“I don’t know. It’s like, you know it’s coming, right? I knew it's coming, but it’s still sad when it happens for real," he added.

Fleury's iconic career spanned 21 NHL seasons, during which he amassed 575 wins – the second-highest total in league history.

