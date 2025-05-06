Marc-Andre Fleury's wife Veronique jokes about his Team Canada committment days after NHL retirement

Marc-Andre Fleury is set to represent Canada at the upcoming IIHF World Championship tournament.

The news came as a surprise as Fleury had just concluded his final NHL season with the Minnesota Wild, who were eliminated in the first round of the NHL playoffs. However, it seems retirement will have to wait just a little longer for the 40-year-old netminder.

Fleury's wife, Veronique Larosee, poked fun at the situation on Instagram. She reposted a photo of Fleury with his former Pittsburgh Penguins teammate, Sidney Crosby. Her caption read,

"Retirement didn't last very long."

Marc-Andre Fleury's wife, Veronique's Instagram post - Credit: @ vlaroseefleury

The lighthearted joke refers to the fact that Fleury is coming out of retirement temporarily to play at the Worlds, which start later this month. It will be his first time representing Canada at the tournament.

Fleury and Crosby, who will also suit up for Team Canada in the tournament, were teammates in Pittsburgh for over a decade, winning three Stanley Cup championships together.

Marc-André Fleury suited up for 26 games with Minnesota this season, finishing with a 14-9-1 record and a .899 save percentage.

Fleury confirmed his retirement during Monday’s press conference after the Wild were eliminated by Vegas in the opening round. However, his agent Allan Walsh soon shared that Fleury had received an invitation to join Team Canada at the World Championship.

Marc-Andre Fleury on playing for Team Canada

Marc-Andre Fleury was part of Team Canada’s 2010 Olympic roster, backing up legends Roberto Luongo and Martin Brodeur as the team’s third goaltender. Speaking during the Wild’s end-of-season media availability, Fleury shared that:

"Just a little longer, right? I went home, my kids were crazy, I was like, 'Geez, I've got to keep playing,'" Fleury said, per ESPN.

Fleury is excited about teaming up once again with his former Penguins linemate, Sidney Crosby, who was already selected for Team Canada.

"I think it'll be fun to go spend some time together and yell at him in practice a bit, keep him honest," Fleury joked about playing with Crosby again.

The 2025 IIHF World Championship will take place in Stockholm, Sweden, and Herning, Denmark, beginning May 9.

