Marc Methot crowns ex-NHL enforcer Nick Tarnasky a "true gentleman" for raining heavy blows on golfer in viral video

A video of former NHL enforcer Nick Tarnasky getting into a physical altercation on a golf course in Canada went viral on Tuesday. The video shows a visibly intoxicated man being beaten up by Tarnasky, who lands multiple punches and nearly knocks him into a pond.

Reacting to the fight, former NHL defenseman Marc Methot commented:

"Tarnasky even gave that loser the courtesy of avoiding the pavement and tossing him back on the grass. A true gentleman."

The video shows two groups who appear to be having a disagreement on the tee. A few golfers urge a man to speed up his pace of play, but he insists they should "cry about it" and starts verbally abusing them. He then seems to challenge them to a fight.

This leads to a physical altercation where the man is nearly shoved into a nearby pond by Tarnasky. He doesn't back down, getting up and trying to continue the fight. Moments later he is hit with a series of right hand punches from Tarnasky. The fight finally ends when another man separates them.

Police said the incident happened on July 4th, around 5:47 p.m. (local time), at Alberta Springs Golf Course in Red Deer, Canada (as per TMZ Sports). Officers responded to reports of an intoxicated individual instigating fights.

Tarnasky is a former NHL enforcer. He played five seasons between 2005-2010. He racked up nearly 300 penalty minutes over 245 games.

Fan reacts to Nick Tarnasky laying down a golfer

Nick Tarnasky beating down an unruly golfer has gone viral, sparking reactions from hockey fans online. Fans seemed largely supportive of Tarnasky's actions. One fan wrote on Twitter:

"Very few people in this world are Nick Tarnasky tough…"

Another fan wrote:

"Grabbing the drunk guys shirt with the left hand as he gets ready to hit with the right hand all makes sense now!" on X.

Here are some fan reactions:

"He showed a lot of restraint, the guy just kept coming back for more. And the sound effects." one fan wrote.

"He tossed that dude 20' with one arm. Lol!!" another fan wrote.

"To be fair, it is hard to back down from a man wearing lavender shorts" a user commented.

"lol hockey players are the best" another user wrote.

Tarnasky's reputation as an enforcer seems to have earned him respect and admiration from fans.

