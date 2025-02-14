"Marchand suck" "I hate him but less": Hockey fans pick between Mitch Marner & Brad Marchand for "Golden Goal" at 4 Nations Face-Off

Habs fans in Montreal were presented with a dilemma about choosing between Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand or Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner to score an imagined “golden goal.” Montreal residents’ reactions ranged from being unable to decide to downright negative, with some of them even saying they’d rather lose.

Sportsnet’s Tom Stewart took to the streets and interacted with hockey fans outside Bell Centre in Montreal on the sidelines of the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. He asked them which player they would like to score a golden goal: Marchand or Marner.

“"I think I'd rather lose," a fan said.

Fan reactions on the video were hilarious and unexpected.

“Marner. I like Marner, even though he’s a Leaf,” one Canadiens fan said.

“Mitch Marner, because Brad Marchand suck,” another added.

“Marner; I hate him, but less,” another Habs fan said.

“Marchand…big nose,” a fan answered when asked why he chose the Bruins captain.

Other reactions on X (formerly Twitter) were also highly entertaining.

“I think everyone but Boston fans pick Marner. Either one getting the golden goal I don’t care, just win it all."

"Who cares lmao. It's for the pride of the country," another said.

"Guarantee you they all cheered last night after Marner scored😂," another fan said.

Mitch Marner and Brad Marchand both scored in Canada's 4-3 overtime win over Sweden

The star-studded Canadian team narrowly edged Sweden 4-3 in overtime on Wednesday. Nathan MacKinnon opened the scoring for the home team with a power play goal less than a minute after the game started. Brad Marchand and Mark Stone also scored and Canada went into the final period with a 3-1 lead.

However, Sweden tied the score with goals from Adrian Kempe and Joel Eriksson Ek before Marner collected a drop pass from Team Canada captain Sidney Crosby in overtime and buried the puck in the net to seal Canada'a victory.

Crosby was one of the best performers on the night for Canada with three assists.

"He will go down as the greatest player to ever represent his country," Canada coach Jon Cooper said, via NHL.com. "If not, he's going to be on the Mt. Rushmore for sure of people who have thrown a Canadian jersey on."

Canada has won 26 consecutive games in best-on-best hockey where Crosby has been in the lineup.

