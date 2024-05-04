“Marchy is shaking in his skates” “They play better without Matthews”: NHL fans react as Paul Bissonnette shares Auston Matthews update

Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews is rumored to return to the lineup tonight versus the Boston Bruins.

According to NHL Insider Paul Bissonnette, Auston Matthews will join the other members of the Leafs’ core four in tonight’s deciding game 7 at the TD Garden.

No sooner had Bissonnette let the news out than trolls began to poke fun at Auston Matthews’ return.

Here is a look at some of the top fan reactions to this post:

This fan didn’t hold anything back, showing his ironic side:

Meanwhile, this chimed in with their two cents:

But the fan reaction hasn’t been all negative. Plenty of fans are psyched for this contest. Check out the outpouring of love and excitement for tonight’s winner-takes-all matchup.

This fan noted today’s date:

"May the Core Four be with you"

This comment showed how much support there is behind the club:

"My 64 year old father and I have 30 mins left of our 10h drive to watch this."

This fan made an apocalyptic comment:

"The Four Horsemen are riding into Boston. WOOOO!!!"

The Leafs hope they can finish off one of the biggest upsets in NHL history by completing the unlikely comeback. The momentum should be in Toronto’s favor. With a healthy Auston Matthews back in the lineup, the Maple Leafs will get a huge boost.

Auston Matthews’ status for game 7 remains unclear

While there is some clue that Auston Matthews may return for tonight’s game 7, the official word is that there is no clear indication one way or another.

As has been the club's policy till now, very little information is being leaked to the public.

According to The Athletic, Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe commented that Matthews is “progressing.” Keefe added the following comments:

"As of right now, we’re proceeding as we’ve been."

The cryptic comments don’t add much depth to the visuals during today’s morning skate. Matthews was on the ice, but according to sources per The Athletic, Matthews looked limited. Additionally, there was no indication of potential line combinations for tonight.

Perhaps the Leafs are just being strategic about their moves. They want to keep the Boston Bruins in the dark about their final line configurations.

Whether Matthews is in the lineup or not, Keefe is optimistic. He referred to this team’s efforts following game 6:

"They didn’t accept their fate. They changed it."

Keefe and company hope tonight will end with a storybook finish. With or without Matthews, Toronto has a 50/50 chance to complete a miracle comeback.

Meanwhile, the Bruins will look to avoid a second-straight first-round collapse in which the club has blown a 3-1 series lead. Tonight’s matchup should be one of the most memorable for Leafs fans in a very long time.