Marco Rossi’s agent spoke about his contract talks with the Minnesota Wild, confirming a gap in negotiations. Ian Pulver said both sides are still talking in good faith, but disagree on Rossi’s value and role.

Rossi will be a restricted free agent and could sign an offer sheet with another team starting July 1. Other teams have started calling the Wild about a possible trade.

“There clearly is a difference of opinion with respect to Marco’s value, Pulver said on Sunday, via The Athletic. "We will continue in good faith to engage the Wild to attempt to reach resolution."

Pulver added that the real question is what role and value Minnesota has for Rossi going forward.

"We understand that Billy likes Marco, but for how much? And in what role going forward? (That) is the subject of great debate," Pulver said. "Like the Wild, we believe we have advanced very fair and reasonable contract proposals. What the future holds for Marco and the Wild, only time will tell.”

The Wild gave Rossi two contract offers. One was five years at $25 million, while the other was a shorter bridge deal. Rossi’s side turned down both offers. They believe he should be paid more, especially on a long-term deal, but Minnesota has not matched that number.

Rossi had 24 goals and 60 points this season, playing a strong all-around game and scored many goals from dangerous areas. However, the Wild gave him limited ice time in the playoffs. He averaged just over 11 minutes per game, mostly on the fourth line.

“I was very disappointed," Rossi said on May 4, via The Athletic.

Bill Guerin says the Wild value Marco Rossi but will listen to trade offers

Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin said he still likes Marco Rossi and wants to keep him. He mentioned that the offers show the team values him, but he added that the Wild are open to making trades if they can improve.

“I think sometimes you just have disagreements on where a player is at, and that’s fine,” Guerin said on Monday, via The New York Times. “And sometimes it takes a little while longer to work through things. But out there, there’s this belief that we don’t like him or we’re going to trade him."

Guerin denied a report that he asked the Flyers for Tyson Foerster or a first-round pick in a trade. However, he admitted that teams are calling about Rossi.

Teams like the Canucks, Sabres, Hurricanes, Flames and Canadiens are looking for centers, and Rossi is high on many teams’ lists. Guerin said he’s not rushing to trade him but could make a move before the draft.

