Marcus Foligno Injury Update: Wild forward out for season after successful surgery 

The Minnesota Wild will be without forward Marcus Foligno for the remainder of the season after the veteran underwent successful surgery on Tuesday. Foligno had core muscle repair surgery on Tuesday to address an injury that has kept him sidelined for most of the second half of the season.

The team announced that Foligno is expected to recover before training camp in September. Foligno recorded 10 goals, 12 assists and 179 hits over 55 games this season.

Foligno didn't play in the last two games and has also been out for 12 consecutive games since suffering a lower-body injury on Feb. 9 against Pittsburgh.

Foligno's production had dipped this season after signing a four-year contract extension last summer.

After achieving a career-high 23 goals and 42 points in the 2021-22 season, Foligno's output has declined due to injuries. He scored only seven goals and 21 points in 65 games in 2022-23, followed by 10 goals and 22 points in 55 games this season.

The Wild have now lost Marcus Foligno and captain Jared Spurgeon to surgery over the past month. Spurgeon has been out since January due to hip and back problems.

Marcus Foligno discusses his injury before surgery

Marcus Foligno shared his thoughts on the injury during an interview last month. Foligno tried to play through the nagging injury before electing for season-ending surgery:

“I mean just dealing with a groin injury and just trying to you know, work my way around it and feeling better. I felt really good just trying to manage pain right now, so it was good to get back with the guys and skate and you know it's yeah hopefully can get in the lineup soon.”

One silver lining to Foligno's injury is that he gets to spend time with his wife and newborn daughter:

“Yeah, that was the silver lining in all of it, I think just being around and helping my wife out and you know it's not easy I think if she would have been born, I think I would have been on a flight next morning to Edmonton.

“It's just nice to be around and be able to be there for the first couple days when we have a newborn, so it's been good the big sisters are pumped and yeah it's been that's definitely been the bright spot of just being injured so.”

The Wild face the Colorado Avalanche next on Thursday at Xcel Energy Center.