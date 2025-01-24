Marie-Philip Poulin sends playful 3-word warning after falling victim to Victoire teammate's locker room prank

It seems there's a prank war going on in the PWHL Montreal’s locker room. This week, Montreal Victoire defenseman Amanda Boulier played a clever prank on captain Marie-Philip Poulin. Poulin didn't back down, issuing a subtle warning that the prank war is far from over.

In a clip originally posted by the Victoire’s Instagram account, Boulier can be seen hiding inside the bench storage under Poulin’s locker stall. When Poulin approached her stall, Boulier lifted the lid and emerged, startling Poulin.

A video posted on BarDown Sports’ Instagram account captured Poulin’s visibly shocked reaction, followed by the entire locker room bursting into laughter. The post, credited to @victoire_lphf, included the caption:

“Caught MPP lacking hard 😂😂", with a text overlay reading: “S-tier locker room prank,” with laughing and fire emojis.

On Thursday, Boulier shared the video on her Instagram story and tagged Poulin. In response, Poulin reposted it on her own account with the caption:

“Game on madame 🔥”

via Instagram /@pou29

Marie-Philip Poulin gets emotional on return to Vancouver

Montreal Victoire captain Marie-Philip Poulin was reminded of memorable moments from the 2010 Vancouver Olympics as she stepped back onto the ice at Rogers Arena earlier this month for the PWHL’s Takeover Tour game against the Toronto Sceptres.

“When I jumped on the ice for warm up, I remembered the last time I was here was 2010 and it was a sea of red and white. And now it’s a sea of different jerseys across the PWHL," Poulin said. [H/T infotel.ca]

The game marked nearly 15 years since the PWHL star’s return to the arena after leading Canada to gold. Reflecting on the memory, she mentioned how it still gave her shivers:

“It's been quite awhile. I was 18 years old the first time I played here and I still have shivers coming back. And it's a privilege. I don’t take it for granted. It's quite amazing to be part of this.”

Marie-Philip Poulin said returning to Vancouver brought back ‘special’ memories and playing in the game added another one. She also mentioned being excited to play in front of a sold-out crowd of 19,038 fans and said how proud she was to represent Montreal in the new league.

Poulin scored twice on the night to secure a 4-2 win for the Montreal Victoire over the Sceptres. The game marked the first PWHL match held in Vancouver during the league’s Takeover Tour.

