On Thursday, PWHL Montreal superstars Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey spoke about the challenges they faced in their relationship and their plans for the future. The Olympic champions tied the knot in September this year.

In an interview with CBC Sports’ Devin Heroux, the couple revealed that they were initially scared to make their relationship public.

“There was questions. There was, should we do this? Should we should we not? There was, how do we keep it quiet? How do we not let anybody know? And I think that's also what created this,” Poulin said.

For years, they kept their relationship private, focusing on their roles as teammates and players. Both said that fear of judgment and uncertainty about how it might affect their professional lives made it harder to open up.

“Okay, just hockey players, hockey players teammates. Teammates. Hide everything because we were scared. We didn't know what to expect at the rink,” Poulin added.

The couple also shared their excitement about starting a family in the future. Marie-Philip Poulin said having children is part of their “next project,” though they acknowledged the challenges of balancing parenthood with their careers.

“And it's going to be interesting for us — two female athletes navigating how to have kids, when to have kids. It's definitely going to take some thought, some planning because it is brand new to us and it's brand new to a lot of people too,” Stacey added.

Poulin and Stacey announced their engagement last year. The superstar duo have a combined total of six Olympic medals and seven World Championship golds between them.

Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey had an intimate wedding in Quebec

The PWHL power couple got married in late September at Le Peaches and Cream in Low, Quebec. They were cheered on by 192 family members and friends.

The venue featured fall-colored trees between an expansive green field setting where Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey said their vows. Both wore white floor-length gowns and carried identical decorative umbrellas.

Their wedding day included a fire pit gathering the night before and a lively late-night dance party where they wore matching white pantsuits. Guests celebrated as Poulin and Stacey danced to Celine Dion’s “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now”, a moment that went viral on social media.

Team Canada players including Mélodie Daoust, Olympic greats like Tessa Virtue, and media personalities like Kate Beirness and Ailish Forfar were in attendance at the wedding celebration.

