Mario Lemieux mourns legendary Penguins broadcaster Mike Lange's death in heartfelt message

Mario Lemieux shared a heartfelt message after the death of longtime Penguins broadcaster Mike Lange. Lange died Wednesday at the age of 76. Lange called Penguins games for 46 years, covering all five of their Stanley Cup wins. His voice became part of the team’s history.

Ad

Penguins legend Mario Lemieux shared a heartfelt message, shared by the team's official X handle. He called Lange a key figure in the franchise and a great friend.

"Mike was a Penguins legend and one of the most important figures in franchise history. It was my honor to have him call virtually every goal in my career and play a key role in all five of our Stanley Cup championships. Mike was a one-of-a-kind broadcaster, a tremendous ambassador for the city of Pittsburgh, and, most importantly, a great friend. He will be missed."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lange retired in 2021 but his voice will stick with Penguins fans long after his death. Fans loved his famous phrases, such as “Ladies and gentlemen, Elvis has left the building” and “He beat him like a rented mule.”

In 2001, Mike Lange received the Foster Hewitt Award from the Hockey Hall of Fame. Lange covered the Penguins from the time of Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr to the Sidney Crosby era. Players, coaches and fans respected him. His voice became part of Pittsburgh’s hockey history.

Ad

Pittsburgh Penguins called Mike Lange “a magician behind the mic”

The Pittsburgh Penguins honored Mike Lange, calling him a magician behind the mic. They said he became a big part of Pittsburgh, making Penguins hockey exciting with his unique calls.

“Mike Lange was a wordsmith – a magician behind the mic,” Penguins wrote. “The Californian quickly became a quintessential Pittsburgher, and his colorful calls and smooth cadence brought Penguins hockey to life.”

Ad

The team praised his role in all five Stanley Cup wins and his ability to make big moments special.

“The Hall-of-Famer's voice is synonymous with the biggest calls in franchise history, including all five Stanley Cup Championships, and his unique one-liners and knack for anticipating game-changing plays set him apart from other announcers. Only Mike could make the biggest names in hockey seem even more magical with his voice.”

Ad

They also noted his respect from players, coaches, and fans, saying he made "Hockey Night in Pittsburgh" unforgettable. They mentioned,

“Because of him (Lange), Hockey Night in Pittsburgh had the entire city "smell like a butcher's dog."

Expand Tweet

Though Mike Lange is gone, his impact on the Penguins and their fans will never be forgotten.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles