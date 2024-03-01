Mark Giordano Injury: What happened to Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman?

Toronto Maple Leafs veteran defenseman Mark Giordano sustained an upper-body injury during Thursday's clash against the Arizona Coyotes.

The incident occurred during the first period. The Maple Leafs were in possession and were advancing toward the Coyotes' net. During the play, Giordano got himself slammed into the end of the boards while skating at full pace.

The 40-year-old veteran remained down on the ice and appeared to be in pain after the big hit. Giordano eventually left the contest and was assisted by the team's medical and training staff off the ice.

Following the game, head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed that Giordano suffered a head injury, the extent of which is unknown at this time (via The Hockey News' David Alter):

"Sheldon Keefe says Mark Giordano has a head injury and doesn’t know the extent of it."

This season, Mark Giordano has notched up seven points through one goal and six assists in 37 games for the Maple Leafs.