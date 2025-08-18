  • home icon
  Mark Kirton cause of death: How did Wayne Gretzky's "hero" and former teammate die?

Mark Kirton cause of death: How did Wayne Gretzky's "hero" and former teammate die?

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Aug 18, 2025 04:13 GMT
(Image Source: Toronto Maple Leafs/X)
Mark Kirton cause of death: How did Wayne Gretzky's "hero" and former teammate die?

The hockey world mourns the loss of former NHL player and Wayne Gretzky’s former teammate Mark Kirton, who died on Sunday at the age of 67.

Kirton was diagnosed with ALS in 2018. According to EU Clinical Trials, it is a progressive nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing the loss of muscle control and eventually leading to the loss of mobility, the ability to eat and speak, paralysis, and respiratory failure.

"We are saddened to learn of the passing of Mark Kirton following a battle with ALS. Our thoughts are with Mark's friends and family during this time," via Toronto Maple Leafs on X.
The disease has an average lifespan of 2-5 years. Kirton was actively involved in raising funds for the disease. In 2020, seven Canadian NHL teams—the Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Winnipeg Jets, Ottawa Senators, Edmonton Oilers, and Montreal Canadiens—came together to support efforts to raise funds and awareness for ALS research.

A few months later, the initiative helped the ALS Super Fund generate $1 million, with Wayne Gretzky describing Kirton as “a hero to me.”

Mark Kirton and Wayne Gretzky played together in OHL

Mark Kirton and Wayne Gretzky played together with the Peterborough Petes in the OHL. However, they never played together in the NHL, as each played for different teams in the league.

Kirton was drafted 48th overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 1978 NHL Draft. He had a brief two-year stint with the Maple Leafs before joining the Detroit Red Wings, where he spent three seasons. He also played three seasons with the Vancouver Canucks.

Kirton accumulated 113 points thriugh 57 goals and 56 assists in 266 career games over six seasons in the NHL. He only played four playoff games with the Canucks, recording three points through a goal and two assists.

