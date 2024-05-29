Mark Messier encourages Jacob Trouba’s physicality after $5000 penalizing hit - “Don’t stop playing the way you play”

New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba has been the subject of controversy due to his physical play. He was fined $5,000 for elbowing Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues in Game 2 of their East Final series. But NHL legend and TV analyst Mark Messier doesn’t believe Trouba should back down.

On an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Messier defended Jacob Trouba’s playing style by saying:

"He’s a guy that when he’s on when you’re on the ice, you have to keep your head up. He’s a punishing player," Messier said.

Messier’s comments echo a time when hockey was much more physical than it is today.

Messier, a former captain of the New York Rangers, praised Trouba's leadership and understands the responsibility on Jacob Trouba’s shoulders to play hard for his team.

"He was awarded the captaincy of the New York Rangers and took it to heart."

The Hall of Famer further remarked on Trouba’s role:

"The Rangers have gone on to have a historic season this year, and it doesn’t happen without great leadership, in my opinion."

Regarding the fine, Messier added this insight:

"I think he did get lucky in that play that he didn’t make direct contact with the head, or it would’ve been a different story."

Messier concluded:

"I would tell Jacob myself, don’t stop playing the way you play."

Jacob Trouba and company lead the Florida Panthers 2-1. The Rangers will be looking to capture game 4 and take a 3-1 series lead back to the Garden.

Peter Laviolette defends Jacob Trouba

Rangers coach Peter Laviolette stands by his team’s captain. In comments made to the media regarding the incident, Laviolette had this to say, as reported by Sportsnet:

"Listen. I think we need that physical presence. That’s something that he brings, and he brings it all the time."

Laviolette added:

"We’re in a physical series right now, so, we need guys playing hard and playing physical. And he’s somebody that we can count on to do that."

Trouba’s physical play has allowed the Rangers to keep pace throughout the series. Laviolette’s comments echo that sentiment. The Rangers’ coach further commented:

"But from what he brings to the team for his physical presence, our group needs that. He’s been consistent with it, really, his whole career. And we’re in a series right now when we need it."

Ultimately, playing a hard-hitting style comes with its risks. Trouba and the Rangers managed to dodge a bullet by avoiding a suspension.

As far as Peter Laviolette is concerned, he is willing to stand up for his captain. Laviolette, like Mark Messier, doesn’t want Trouba to back down from his physical style of play.