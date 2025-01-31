"Mark Stone needs to be actually disciplined for this": NHL fans react as Miro Heiskanen pulls out 4 Nations Face-Off with injury

Miro Heiskanen will not play for Team Finland in the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off due to a lower-body injury. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported the news, stating that the Finnish Ice Hockey Association confirmed Heiskanen's withdrawal.

Heiskanen was injured after a hit from Mark Stone of the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Heiskanen has been in great form, with five goals and 25 points in 50 games for the Dallas Stars. His absence leaves a significant gap for Team Finland.

Many fans reacted to the news on X, expressing disappointment.

"Mark Stone needs to be actually disciplined for this. Real, tangible repercussions." One fan said.

Expand Tweet

"Basically eliminates them almost. That d corps just isn't good enough without him." Another fan said pointing that Finland’s defense without Heiskanen wouldn’t stand.

Expand Tweet

"Canada knows they’re the 4th best team. Makes sense for a Canadian player like Stone to do whatever they can to help them win." one fan mentioned.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"Heal up soon Miro! Unfortunate that he’s missing the tournament, but we need him 100% for the playoffs" a fan wrote.

"Also hearing Mark Stone is so upset at the incident that he will go on LTIR until the first game of playoffs starts" another fan wrote.

"I would love to see the ratings out of Sweden and Finland for these games. Maybe it's just me but I don't see them caring." one fan shared.

With Heiskanen out, Thomas Harley will likely take over the top power play duties for Team Finland. Fans are wondering how Finland will adjust to his absence in the tournament.

Mark Stone fell on Miro Heiskanen's knee during play

Miro Heiskanen suffered a lower-body injury during a collision with Mark Stone during a 4-3 overtime win over the Vegas Golden Knights. The injury happened after Stone fell into Heiskanen's knee during a tripping incident. Heiskanen had an MRI, and the Stars are waiting for more details. He will also see a specialist.

Spittin' Chiclets shared a video of the incident on X, and wrote:

"Miro Heiskanen headed down the tunnel after Mark Stone went full RB + LB on him."

Expand Tweet

Heiskanen has been a strong presence on the Stars' defense since 2018. His absence is a big blow to the team, especially with the Stars sitting second in the NHL's Central Division with a record of 32-17-1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback