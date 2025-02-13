Only on Tuesday could Sidney Crosby confirm his participation in the 4 Nations Face-Off. He was almost going to miss the tournament entirely due to injury, but in his first game back for his country, he got three assists earning Player of the Game honors and helping his team to a 4-3 win against Team Sweden.

Crosby set up a power play goal for Nathan MacKinnon in the very first minute. His second assist came with 17:28 in the second period when the Canadian captain found Mark Stone after shielding the puck from Swedish D-man Gustav Forsling.

Canada took a 3-1 lead but gave up two goals in the third before Crosby stepped up again in overtime, turning provider for Mitch Marner who hit the overtime goal for the two points.

After the game, Vegas Golden Knights captain Stone, who has never played with Crosby before, opened up to TNT's panel on sharing the ice with one of the greatest of all time.

"Yeah, I mean, it's the first time I've actually been able to get to play on a team with him, and it's special, man, the way he goes about his business, the way he can calm a bench down. Obviously, we get the 3-1 lead on a third.

"We kind of kind of give it away there, but, you know, he calms things down, has that presence and still playing at a crazy high level. At his age, he's been doing it for what, 20 years, and I don't think, I don't see him slowing down anytime soon," Stone said.

Sidney Crosby grateful for the ovation from Bell Centre

After the game when both teams lined up for the announcement of the three stars and player of the game trophy, there was no doubt in Montreal's Bell Centre who the top award was going to. All of them chanted 'Crosby-Crosby' in unison. The Nova Scotia native who grew up as a Canadiens fan, made his feelings known about the ovation.

“To have an ovation like that here was really special and something I’ll always remember,” he said. “Just grateful for the opportunity to be able to play for Canada, to be able to play for this group, to still be playing, still. It’s not an easy league. You’ve got to work hard to still be playing at a high level. I think I’m grateful for all that.”

The win on Wednesday was Team Canada's 26th consecutive win with Crosby in their lineup. They hope to make it 27, 28 and 29 on the trot as the 4 Nations Face-Off continues with 'Sid the Kid' leading at age 37.

