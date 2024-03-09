Mark Stone's spleen injury update evokes NHL fans' indifference: "Back just in time for the playoffs"

The recent update on Mark Stone's spleen injury has shocked the NHL community, but surprisingly, not all fans seem overly concerned.

In a tweet shared by B/R Open Ice on X, Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon confirmed that Mark Stone would be sidelined for the rest of the regular season due to a lacerated spleen.

However, the reaction from fans on X (formerly Twitter) has been somewhat indifferent.

One fan expressed frustration over what they perceived as a lack of action regarding similar incidents in the past.

"Seeing Tampa get away with this for 3 years, no one really sounded the alarm. The rules need to change, and I think a 3rd party doctor needs to be getting 2nd opinions on 'injuries' like this."

Another fan took a shot at the NHL, criticizing the league's perceived silence on the matter.

"@NHL's silence about this is speaking a lot louder than words. I have some hope though that once the season ends, some rules will be changed to prevent LV from having an unlimited roster with magic money floating around."

A more cynical perspective emerged from another fan who skeptically remarked,

"But he'll miraculously be back in time for the playoffs!!!"

In a lighter vein, a fan injected some humor into the conversation by suggesting,

"Would be hilarious if they missed the playoffs. More time for him to recover."

Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone out for NHL season with Lacerated Spleen

Mark Stone suffered a lacerated spleen sustained against the Nashville Predators on Feb. 20. Stone was initially on the IR but transitioned to the LTIR after Jack Eichel's return. McCrimmon clarified the delay in sharing the information.

"When he was injured, I made my mind up that when we had media availability after the trade deadline we would share with the media and our fans what we can mark out as a very serious injury," McCrimmon said.

Contrary to speculation that Stone might return for the playoffs, McCrimmon dismissed such claims, citing the complexity of spleen injuries:

"This is a different type of injury than what hockey players normally sustain. This is all about CT scans that determine the health of the spleen. It's impossible to know what the timeline is."

Despite the uncertainty, McCrimmon expressed confidence that the injury would not have long-term effects on Stone's career.

"I don't believe this injury will have any long-term effects on Stone," he added.

With 19 games left in the regular season, Mark Stone's absence poses a significant challenge for the Golden Knights.