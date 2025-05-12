"Marner has got to be the biggest sissy", "FLA headhunting again": NHL fans divided over $4,600,000 Panthers D-man's elbow hit on Leafs forward

NHL fans are split after Dmitry Kulikov’s elbow hit on Mitch Marner in Sunday’s game. The Florida Panthers defenseman hit Marner in the back of the head during the first period. There was no penalty on the play, which upset the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The Leafs were also unhappy with other plays in this series. In Game 1, Matthew Tkachuk tried to sweep Marner’s legs at the buzzer, while Sam Bennett elbowed Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz, but the hits weren't punished.
Sportsnet posted a video of Kulikov, who's signed on a four-year, $4.6 million contract, elbowing Marner on X, writing:
“Kulikov lands a high elbow on Marner.”
Fans reacted to the hit on Mitch Marner.
"Marner has got to be THE biggest sissy in the NHL," one said.
"FLA headhunting again. Who’s surprised?," another wrote.
"The way this game has been called it’s insanity this wasn’t," a fan said.
Here are some more fan reactions on X:
"The Florida Refs against the Maple leafs, what else is there to say," another fan said.
"Every hit the Panthers throw, they go high. I don't understand how the league gives a team free reign to head hunt," one fan said.
"That was a definite miss by the officials but for the most part its been fairly consistent! There have been calls missed against both teams honestly. This missed call won't change the fact that the Leafs flat out suck on the power play, so would it matter if it was called, NO!," another fan said.
Panthers captain Barkov was also hit by Max Domi
The game ended with Toronto’s Max Domi hitting Aleksander Barkov from behind. The hit may draw attention from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety. Some believe Domi could be suspended, while others think Kulikov’s hit on Marner also deserves a review.
Panthers coach Paul Maurice talked about Domi's hit (via The Athletic):
“I think the league looks at those things very closely, especially at that point of the game. That’s their job.”
The league rarely suspends players in playoffs unless the hit is very serious. The NHL often allows physical play in the postseason. Both teams may push for suspensions, but it’s now up to the league to decide.
The Florida Panthers have taken control of the series by playing their style at home. The series is tied 2-2 as it returns to Toronto, who has a chance to lead the series. The Leafs must focus on staying disciplined as they look to go ahead.
