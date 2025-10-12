“Marner was so much more important”: NHL fans react after Toronto Maple Leafs’ 6-3 loss to Red Wings

Fans reacted to the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 6-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. The Leafs jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, but Detroit came back strong, scoring three goals in the next two periods to win the game.Many fans pointed to the absence of star forward Mitch Marner, who was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights in July, as playing a big role in Toronto’s loss.One fan wrote,&quot;Marner was so much more important to their success than the morons online gave him credit for, and the Leafs are gonna feel it this season.&quot;Just Some Mike @themikeawesome3LINK@MapleLeafs @LGCanada Marner was so much more important to their success than the morons online gave him credit for, and the Leafs are gonna feel it this season.Another fan wrote,&quot;Leafs fans are so stupids and morons. No Marner, No playoffs.&quot;Luke Schenn 21 @Ma30523MarcLINK@themikeawesome3 @MapleLeafs @LGCanada Leafs fans are so stupids and morons. No Marner, No playoffsHere are some fan reactions:&quot;YOU BUMS THOUGHT YOUD REPLACE MARNERS PRODUCTION BY MAKING NO MOVES&quot; one fan wrote,&quot;Marner will be missed in the regular season that’s for sure. No one disputed that. Playoffs are another issue. Unfortunately they have to qualify first. They look lost and slow right now.&quot; another fan wrote,&quot;Mitch was the whole team...and now he's gone&quot; a user commented.&quot;Absolutely pathetic performance tonight by Stolarz and the defence! Offence wasn’t too fn great either! That’s the 3rd straight loss to Detroit! Embarrassing!&quot;another user wrote.Max Domi, Nicolas Roy, and Calle Järnkrok scored for the Leafs. Andrew Copp, Patrick Kane, Marco Kasper, Simon Edvinsson and Lucas Raymond netted.Cam Talbot stopped 20 shots for Detroit. Anthony Stolarz has 29 saves in the loss.NHL analyst Carter Hutton's take on Maple Leafs without Mitch MarnerSpeaking on the latest episode of Daily Faceoff LIVE, analyst Carter Hutton said that he’s still unsure how the Maple Leafs will replace Marner’s 102-point production from last season.He pointed out a stat from Stephen Valiquette showing that many of Auston Matthews’ high-danger scoring chances came off feeds from Marner.“I don’t know if that’s more of a knock against Matthews’ season last year, the drop, or how much he and Marner wasn’t that big of a set in his side. &quot; Hutton said at 14:24.&quot;My concern with this team is going to be their depth when it comes down,but I think this is going to be a team we judge on playoff success.&quot;The Maple Leafs will look to bounce back when they host the Detroit Red Wings again on Saturday.