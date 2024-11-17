Marner and Stolarz's OT heroics, PK solid after Reaves ejection, and more: 3 reasons why Toronto Maple Leafs won 4-3 in OT against Edmonton Oilers

The Toronto Maple Leafs won a playoff-style game on Saturday night, nabbing a 4-3 come-from-behind win against the Edmonton Oilers in overtime. Mitch Marner got the game-winner 40 seconds into overtime.

Bobby McMann had two goals with Matthew Knies getting the other for Toronto. Meanwhile, Adam Henrique, Connor McDavid, and Leon Draisaitl got the goals for Edmonton.

So, here’s a look at the three reasons why the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night.

3 reasons why Toronto Maple Leafs beat Edmonton Oilers

#3 The Leafs’ penalty kill was excellent

The Leafs’ penalty kill was excellent despite giving up one goal in two opportunities. Specifically, the Leafs killed off a five-minute power play opportunity following Ryan Reaves’ major penalty for hitting Darnell Nurse during the second period.

Toronto was faced with an onslaught from the Oilers at a point when the game was 2-1 in favor of Edmonton. Had the Oilers scored, they could have put the game away. Instead, the Leafs held the fort and managed to stay in the game.

The Leafs had a 5-on-3 power play of their own later in the second but could not convert. Nevertheless, the penalty kill was huge as it turned into a major turning point for the Leafs’ comeback win.

#2 Anthony Stolarz was huge

Anthony Stolarz channeled his inner Connor Hellebuyck against the Oilers, essentially stealing the game for the Toronto Maple Leafs. In particular, Stolarz came up big during the aforementioned five-minute penalty kill.

However, Stolarz’s biggest save came in overtime when Connor McDavid broke away and faced Mitch Marner in a one-on-one situation. Marner did a good job of keeping McDavid to the outside of the play, allowing Stolarz to kick away a nasty wrister from McDavid.

Later in overtime, Stolarz stopped Draisaitl, allowing the rebound to come to Marner. Marner then skated with John Tavares on a two-on-one, fooling Oilers’ goaltender Stuart Skinner with a fake pass.

#1 Marner’s heroics led the way

Overall, Mitch Marner was the hero, adding a goal and an assist on the night. In addition to the game-winner, Marner assisted on McMann’s first goal of the game, tying the contest at one.

Marner played a tremendous game at both ends of the ice. It was his performance in overtime, however, that allowed the Leafs to win the game.

It’s worth pointing out that Marner has stepped up significantly during Auston Matthews’ absence. He and John Tavares have rekindled their chemistry after being reunited on the top line with Bobby McMann.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will have a couple of days off before facing the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday night at the Scotiabank Arena.

