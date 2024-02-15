Martin Brodeur confident of New Jersey Devils’ playoffs chance ahead of NHL Stadium Series

Legendary goaltender Martin Brodeur has expressed his optimism about the New Jersey Devils' chances of making it to the Stanley Cup Playoffs ahead of the NHL Stadium Series. Brodeur, now serving as the team's executive vice president of hockey operations, believes that the recent performances of the Devils demonstrate a potential for playoff contention:

"I mean, we want to make the playoffs, there's no doubt about that but these games that we're playing down the stretch are also meaningful games for our young players. The more and more you do that every single year, the more and more you're going to get used to playing in this type of environment."

In the wake of the All-Star break leading to the NHL Stadium Series, the Devils have shown promise, boasting a 3-1-1 record, including notable victories against the Seattle Kraken and Nashville Predators. The Devils will need all the help they can get in a jam-packed Eastern Conference.

Currently sitting fourth in the division before the NHL Stadium Series, the Devils trail behind the Philadelphia Flyers and Detroit Red Wings in the wild card race. Despite this, Brodeur remains confident in the team's ability to bridge the gap and clinch a playoff spot.

Martin Brodeur shares New Jersey Devils' vision moving forward before NHL Stadium Series

With the NHL Stadium Series and Trade Deadline looming, speculation surrounding potential roster moves continues to swirl:

"Right now, we're focusing on what's happening on the ice. I think we're still a ways away from the deadline but as we get closer, there will be a lot more talks. Then we'll see where we're at that time ... if we need to make a decision. But we're not there yet."

Under the guidance of head coach Lindy Ruff, the Devils have witnessed a renewed dedication to defensive play, a strategy that has yielded positive results. Brodeur praises Ruff's coaching approach and the players' willingness to adapt:

"As for the goalies, it's a lot easier to kind of notice what's going to happen because now you see your players in front of you instead of seeing three players low.

"Sometimes a winger was low, and it worked when it worked, but obviously teams adjust and I think teams were exposing us a little bit. I think that's what prompted the tweak of the defensive system a little bit."

Looking back at the Devils' accomplishments in the previous season, Brodeur remains hopeful for a continuation of success. Only time will tell if the New Jersey Devils pay off Brodeur's hopes moving forward.