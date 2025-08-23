Martin Fehervary secured his long-term future with the Washington Capitals, but the defenseman is focused on his recovery. He signed a seven-year $42 million contract on July 1, carrying an annual cap hit of $6 million.
Despite having a new contract, Fehervary is managing the effects of knee surgery. He underwent a procedure in April to repair a meniscus injury suffered late in the regular season against the New York Islanders. It kept him out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
At the Slovak Hockey Player of the Year gala, Fehervary gave an update on his health.
“I have minor inflammation and can’t get rid of it, and it’s still hurting me a bit,” Fehervary said on Thursday, via Katina K. “It’s a bit of a long story.”
He added that patience is his focus during recovery.
“I would like to be better and to know when (I’ll be skating again), but I know I will get there," Fehervary said. "I don’t want to rush anything. I want to be sensible and patient about the knee. When everything is then in good standing with the knee, I will start back on the ice.”
Fehervary also admitted that he is unsure of the exact timeline.
“I don’t believe so, but I should have been training on the ice for a month already," Fehervary said. "But you never really know. I certainly hope that there is no problem. But I will know when I get there. Right now I’m three, four months without hockey and sometimes I have dark thoughts about what I would do without hockey. I can’t imagine it.”
He played 81 games last season and recorded 25 points, including five goals and 20 assists. Fehervary averaged 19 minutes of ice time and finished with a +18 rating.
The Capitals value him as part of their blue line. For now, his main goal is getting his knee back to full strength and waiting until the time is right to return.
Capitals are looking to win the Stanley Cup, building on last season's progress
The Washington Capitals lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference second round last season. They finished the regular season 51-22-9 and first in the Metropolitan Division. They defeated Montreal in five games in the first round. It was their first series win since the 2018 Stanley Cup.
Against Carolina, the Capitals struggled to move the puck out of their zone, scoring only seven goals in five games. However, the team have kept its core intact, and added Justin Sourdif and Declan Chisholm this offseason, taking a younger route.
