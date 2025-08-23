Martin Fehervary secured his long-term future with the Washington Capitals, but the defenseman is focused on his recovery. He signed a seven-year $42 million contract on July 1, carrying an annual cap hit of $6 million.

Ad

Despite having a new contract, Fehervary is managing the effects of knee surgery. He underwent a procedure in April to repair a meniscus injury suffered late in the regular season against the New York Islanders. It kept him out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

At the Slovak Hockey Player of the Year gala, Fehervary gave an update on his health.

“I have minor inflammation and can’t get rid of it, and it’s still hurting me a bit,” Fehervary said on Thursday, via Katina K. “It’s a bit of a long story.”

Ad

Trending

He added that patience is his focus during recovery.

“I would like to be better and to know when (I’ll be skating again), but I know I will get there," Fehervary said. "I don’t want to rush anything. I want to be sensible and patient about the knee. When everything is then in good standing with the knee, I will start back on the ice.”

Ad

Fehervary also admitted that he is unsure of the exact timeline.

“I don’t believe so, but I should have been training on the ice for a month already," Fehervary said. "But you never really know. I certainly hope that there is no problem. But I will know when I get there. Right now I’m three, four months without hockey and sometimes I have dark thoughts about what I would do without hockey. I can’t imagine it.”

Ad

Ad

He played 81 games last season and recorded 25 points, including five goals and 20 assists. Fehervary averaged 19 minutes of ice time and finished with a +18 rating.

The Capitals value him as part of their blue line. For now, his main goal is getting his knee back to full strength and waiting until the time is right to return.

Capitals are looking to win the Stanley Cup, building on last season's progress

The Washington Capitals lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference second round last season. They finished the regular season 51-22-9 and first in the Metropolitan Division. They defeated Montreal in five games in the first round. It was their first series win since the 2018 Stanley Cup.

Against Carolina, the Capitals struggled to move the puck out of their zone, scoring only seven goals in five games. However, the team have kept its core intact, and added Justin Sourdif and Declan Chisholm this offseason, taking a younger route.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama