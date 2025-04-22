Martin Fehervary injury: Washington Capitals dealt big blow on defense amid Stanley Cup quest

The chances for the Washington Capitals to get a Stanley Cup title just took a major hit with the injury to Martin Fehervary. He was injured in the penultimate game of the regular season, but the team just confirmed they will not be getting their star defenseman back.

It was a career year for the defenseman, as Fehervary reached career highs in most offensive categories. He had five goals and 20 assists for 25 points in 81 games, as he played every night until he went down in the second-to-last game.

They posted on X:

"Washington Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary sustained an injury to his right knee during the April 15 game against the New York Islanders. Fehervary underwent a successful surgical procedure yesterday to repair the meniscus and will miss the rest of the playoffs."

A week ago, Fehervary went down against the New York Islanders in what was ultimately a meaningless game. In the meantime, he's now had surgery on his meniscus, meaning he won't be back until sometime next season.

Do the Capitals stand a chance without Martin Fehervary?

The Washington Capitals had the second-most points in the NHL and the most in the East, winning their division by a fair margin. They entered as one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup Final.

Martin Fehervary's injury has shaken things up (Imagn)

Now that they're a game into their series with the Montreal Canadiens and are without Martin Fehervary for the rest of the way, they are not in a good spot according to the odds.

FanDuel lists the Carolina Hurricanes as the favorites at +470. The Capitals have shrunk all the way to +1100. Others with better odds than Washington include:

Winnipeg Jets (+700)

Vegas Golden Knights (+750)

Colorado Avalanche (+750)

Florida Panthers (+900)

Toronto Maple Leafs (+10000)

The Tampa Bay Lightning are also +1200. Clearly, the loss of Fehervary is a crucial one, as this is a team with more points than every team in their bracket and all but one in the entire sport this season. The oddsmakers don't like their chances as much without a key defender, though.

