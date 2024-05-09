Martin Necas gets candid about Rangers' Jacob Trouba's intentions from attempted hit

During the New York Rangers’ 4-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, Canes center Martin Necas avoided a check from Rangers captain Jacob Trobua. While Necas managed to dodge the hit, it sent Trouba smashing into the boards.

On Wednesday, Necas was asked his thoughts on the check and the possible implications had he taken the hit on the ice.

"Good to dodge the hit as it probably wouldn't have ended well, but I'm here, it's fine," Martin Necas said.

Necas didn't realize what happened at the moment and only saw it on a replay after the game. He expressed relief that he managed to dodge the hit, which could have resulted in a serious injury.

When asked about Trouba’s possible intentions, the Canes center said:

“Elbow me in the head, I guess. Maybe he was protecting himself from going into the boards, but he knows. He knows. Everyone knows what kind of player he is.”

Necas speculated that Trouba might have been trying to protect himself from crashing into the boards. However, he did acknowledge Trouba's playing style.

Nevertheless, Martin Necas was pretty happy that no harm was done and expressed his excitement for the next game.

Seth Jarvis on Jacob Trouba’s attempted hit on Martin Necas

Martin Necas is not the only Carolina Hurricanes player who has been at the receiving end of some of Jacob Trouba's on-ice antics. During the 2021–22 postseason, Canes’ Seth Jarvis took a hit on the head and was ruled out for the remainder of the playoffs.

When asked for his take on Trouba's attempted hit on Necas, Jarvis acknowledged that it could indeed have been dangerous.

“That was something," Jarvis said. "I'm just glad Necas got away. That could have been a little scary for him. I've been on the receiving end of that and I don't remember it. It's not something I want to see any of my friends go through." [H/T Hockey News]

Now all eyes will be on Game 3 when the Carolina Hurricanes host the New York Rangers in Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2 at PNC Arena on Thursday.