  Marty Biron brushes aside Vancouver Canucks to bluntly label $1.5 billion NHL franchise as "most disappointing" team 

Marty Biron brushes aside Vancouver Canucks to bluntly label $1.5 billion NHL franchise as "most disappointing" team 

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Apr 01, 2025 11:10 GMT
Vancouver Canucks v Nashville Predators - Source: Getty
Marty Biron brushes aside Vancouver Canucks to bluntly label $1.5 billion NHL franchise as "most disappointing" team - Source: Getty

TSN hockey analyst Martin Biron disagrees with labeling the Vancouver Canucks as the most disappointing team in the NHL this season. While the Canucks have faced various issues and fallen short of expectations, Biron believes the Nashville Predators are the most disappointing team in the league.

The Predators, valued at $1.5 billion per Forbes, were expected to be a top contender in the Western Conference after a strong offseason but they have now been eliminated from playoff contention.

In comparison, the Canucks' struggles, including internal issues and injury to their No. 1 goalie, Thatcher Demko, make them a disappointing team but not the most disappointing team in the league.

"Not. Look, it’s been a soap opera—and a bad one—for the Canucks all season long. Internal problems with the roster, players being mistreated, injuries to Thatcher Demko," Biron said.
"But the most disappointing team this year has been the Nashville Predators. They had "won the summer." They were supposed to be one of the best teams in the Western Conference, and now they’re obviously going to miss the playoffs. So, yes, Vancouver has been disappointing, but not the most disappointing in the National Hockey League," he added.
The Nashville Predators are one of the four teams that have been eliminated from playoff contention. The other teams in this category are the Chicago Blackhawks, San Jose Sharks and Seattle Kraken.

Vancouver Canucks have 12% chance of making it to the playoffs

According to Sportlogiq, the Vancouver Canucks have a 12% chance of making the playoffs. The team is currently on a two-game losing streak and faces a challenging task with eight games remaining in the season.

The Canucks need to overcome a six-point deficit behind the St. Louis Blues (87 points) for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Not only would the Canucks need to win their remaining games, but they would also have to rely on other teams, including the Blues and other wild-card contenders, losing their remaining fixtures.

The Vancouver Canucks lost their previous game 3-1 against the Winnipeg Jets at Rogers Arena. They continue their homestand against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday with the puck at Rogers Arena scheduled to drop at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Edited by Prathik BR
