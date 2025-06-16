Marty Biron makes his ultimate goalie pick for Oilers' do-or-die Stanley Cup Final Game 6 - "He is your number one goaltender"

Martin Biron believes Stuart Skinner is the right choice for the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. In the June 16 episode of "First Up with Korolnek & Colaiacovo", Biron said that there is no doubt in his mind that Skinner is the team’s best goaltender.

He thinks Skinner is much better than Calvin Pickard in the position.

Pickard has been the Oilers' backup goalie during the playoffs. He played well in earlier rounds but struggled in Game 5 against the Panthers. The 33-year-old allowed four goals on 18 shots in the loss.

On the other hand, Stuart Skinner has been the Oilers’ main goalie this season. He has had some tough games in the playoffs. But Biron doesn't think that that's enough reason to sideline him in such a crucial contest.

Last year, the 26-year-old made a comeback and helped the Oilers take the Stanley Cup Final series to game 7 after three consecutive wins in Games 4, 5 and 6.

Biron acknowledged that some people may argue his choice, considering Pickard’s playoff performances (7-1 win record). Still, he firmly believes Skinner is at his best form right now.

"There's no doubt for me...He (Skinner) is your number one goaltender. He is better than Calvin Pickard, in my opinion. I mean, I know a lot of people will say that's debatable, with the performances of Pickard this year in the playoffs. But I think Stuart Skinner at his best, is better than Calvin Pickard," Biron said.

Biron admitted that before Game 5, he thought the Oilers should start Pickard and possibly ride him for the rest of the playoffs. But after seeing how Game 5 played out, Biron changed his mind. He expected either a stronger performance from Pickard or a better effort from the Oilers. But neither happened.

Now, after looking at the situation carefully, Biron feels it is time to return to Skinner. He said the short break Skinner has had may actually help him.

Biron pointed out that Skinner also bounced back earlier in the playoffs after losing the starting spot against the LA Kings. He believes the goaltender can do it again and help the Oils win back-to-back games.

Martin Biron says Zach Hyman’s injury has hurt the Oilers’ chemistry

Biron added that Zach Hyman’s injury has made a big difference for the Edmonton Oilers. Hyman got injured in the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars. He had a season-ending surgery in May and missed the rest of the playoffs.

Biron believes the Oilers have not had a steady lineup since Hyman’s injury. He explained that the team keeps changing lines, which affects chemistry. Biron believes this is why the Oils start games slowly.

"I’d go back to the loss of Zac," Biron said. "And what happened is now that the lineup is never set. There’s no consistency in the lineup.... I think there’s no chemistry. And when you don’t have chemistry, it takes you a while to get going. So the fact that there’s been so many changes to the lineup — so many changes to the lines ."

Without Hyman, the team is struggling to find the right combinations.

