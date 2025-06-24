Former Dallas Stars winger Mason Marchment offered his advice to Edmonton Oilers fans after their consecutive Stanley Cup Final losses to the Florida Panthers.

Marchment was recently traded to the Seattle Kraken by the Stars in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round pick and a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL draft. In an interview with Jeff Merek on The Sheet, Marchment praised the Oilers' group, noting their chemistry from an outsider's perspective.

Reflecting on Edmonton's playoff journey, he suggested that luck and bounces play a significant role. He encouraged the Oilers fans not to panic, emphasizing the accomplishment of reaching back-to-back Finals and urging them to appreciate the team's impressive run.

(20:10 onwards)

"They’ve got a good group, and they all stick together. They all enjoy each other's company. From the outside looking in, it seems like that. I actually have quite a bit of buddies on that team too. There are a lot of good people in that room. I think it’s hard. Florida—they're the line that everyone's got to get to right now. They play the right way. They're a hard team to beat. They've got everything that you could ask for in a team," Marchment said.

He added:

"There were games where I felt we definitely should have won and we didn’t win. It's just the bounces and the ups and downs of playoffs. So, if I'm an Oilers fan, I wouldn’t be freaking out too much. You got to back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals, so just enjoy the ride."

Mason Marchment and the Dallas Stars' playoff campaign came to an end following a 4-1 series defeat against the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final. Notably, this marked the third straight defeat for Marchment and the Stars in the WCF.

Seattle Kraken GM praises Mason Marchment after trade

Seattle Kraken general manager Jason Botterill lauded Mason Marchment following his trade from the Stars last week. He also highlighted the winger's playoff pedigree, pointing out his participation in three consecutive conference finals.

“I think Mason has a unique combination of size, skill and strength,” Kraken general manager Jason Botterill said via NHL. “He works well down in the corners and around the net.” “He’s been in three conference finals in a row. He knows the intensity of playoff hockey."

Marchment racked up 47 points through 22 goals and 25 assists in 62 regular-season games. In the playoffs, the 30-year-old picked up five points (one goal, four assists) in 18 games.

