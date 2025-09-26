  • home icon
  Mason Marchment & wife Alexis welcome baby boy Banks Bryan, after crushing miscarriage in late 2024

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Sep 26, 2025 05:58 GMT
Mason Marchment &amp; wife Alexis welcome baby boy Banks Bryan, after crushing miscarriage in late 2024. (Image Source: Alexis Marchment/IG)
Seattle Kraken forward Mason Marchment and his wife, Alexis, recently welcomed their first child—a baby boy named Banks Bryan—into the family.

The joyful news was shared by Alexis through a social media post on Instagram on Thursday. The post featured a series of heartwarming photos of the couple with the newborn.

"Banks Bryan 🤍," she captioned the post.
The middle name Bryan serves as a touching tribute to Mason Marchment's late father, former NHL defenseman Bryan, who passed away due to a heart attack in July 2022.

The arrival of Mason and Alexi's newborn comes after a devastating miscarriage the couple endured in late 2024, which Alexis has openly discussed as a profound loss that tested their resilience.

Mason Marchment's wife shared her thoughts about the devastating miscarriage experience

In October 2024, Mason's wife, Alexis, shared her emotional experience of a devastating miscarriage on social media.

On Instagram, she revealed that they discovered their pregnancy shortly after their wedding. Tragically, the couple learned the baby no longer had a heartbeat, leaving them grappling with thoughts of what might have been for their family.

“Mason and I found out we were pregnant soon after our wedding. A blessing. We were so excited. Last week we found out that baby no longer had a heartbeat. I can't stop thinking about it, about what could've been with you, with our family,” Alexis Marchment wrote.
Marchment was traded to the Seattle Kraken by the Dallas Stars in June. He joined the Kraken after spending three seasons with the Stars. The 30-year-old made his way to the NHL as an undrafted player and also had a two-season stint with the Florida Panthers.

Marchment has racked up 189 points through 76 goals and 113 assists in 302 career games.

Also Read: "We will forever carry you in our hearts": Stars' Mason Marchment's wife Alexis opens up about her heartbreaking miscarriage experience

Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.

A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.

Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture.

