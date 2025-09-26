Mason Marchment & wife Alexis welcome baby boy Banks Bryan, after crushing miscarriage in late 2024

Seattle Kraken forward Mason Marchment and his wife, Alexis, recently welcomed their first child—a baby boy named Banks Bryan—into the family.The joyful news was shared by Alexis through a social media post on Instagram on Thursday. The post featured a series of heartwarming photos of the couple with the newborn.&quot;Banks Bryan 🤍,&quot; she captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe middle name Bryan serves as a touching tribute to Mason Marchment's late father, former NHL defenseman Bryan, who passed away due to a heart attack in July 2022.The arrival of Mason and Alexi's newborn comes after a devastating miscarriage the couple endured in late 2024, which Alexis has openly discussed as a profound loss that tested their resilience.Mason Marchment's wife shared her thoughts about the devastating miscarriage experienceIn October 2024, Mason's wife, Alexis, shared her emotional experience of a devastating miscarriage on social media.On Instagram, she revealed that they discovered their pregnancy shortly after their wedding. Tragically, the couple learned the baby no longer had a heartbeat, leaving them grappling with thoughts of what might have been for their family.“Mason and I found out we were pregnant soon after our wedding. A blessing. We were so excited. Last week we found out that baby no longer had a heartbeat. I can't stop thinking about it, about what could've been with you, with our family,” Alexis Marchment wrote.Marchment was traded to the Seattle Kraken by the Dallas Stars in June. He joined the Kraken after spending three seasons with the Stars. The 30-year-old made his way to the NHL as an undrafted player and also had a two-season stint with the Florida Panthers.Marchment has racked up 189 points through 76 goals and 113 assists in 302 career games.Also Read: &quot;We will forever carry you in our hearts&quot;: Stars' Mason Marchment's wife Alexis opens up about her heartbreaking miscarriage experience