Mason McTavish's contract stalemate sees Ducks star not turn up for training camp, skates with different team

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Sep 18, 2025 17:34 GMT
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Anaheim Ducks - Source: Imagn
Mason McTavish skates with Ottawa 67s amid contract stalemate with Ducks (image credit: IMAGN)

Anaheim Ducks center Mason McTavish has not joined the team for training camp because of a contract disagreement. He has been skating with the Ottawa 67s of the OHL. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported that the Ducks do not want to offer a bridge deal, and that no agreement has been reached.

"With training camp on-ice sessions beginning today, Mason McTavish is skating with the OHL’s Ottawa 67s. The contract stalemate continues in Anaheim. It’s believed the Ducks prefer not to do a bridge, but no common ground yet," Friedman tweeted on Thursday.
Anaheim has a history of long negotiations with restricted free agents. It signed forward Trevor Zegras and defenseman Jamie Drysdale just days before the 2023-24 season started. McTavish’s situation is following a similar pattern, as he and the team are looking for a deal that satisfies both sides.

McTavish has consistently developed as a player since being drafted at No. 3 by the Ducks in 2021. He recorded 22 goals and 30 assists last season, finishing with 52 points. McTavish's goals total has increased each year, and he had seven points in nine games in April. He also had a three-assist game against San Jose and averaged nearly 17 minutes of ice time per game.

Even with the contract stalemate, McTavish has continued to grow as a reliable center. Fans are waiting to see when he will return to the team for the upcoming season.

Ducks’ Mason McTavish was rumored to receive offer sheets

NHL insider Jeff Marek gave an update in July on Mason McTavish and Lukas Dostal. The Anaheim Ducks added new players but missed out on top free agents despite having plenty of cap space. McTavish and Dostal were both restricted free agents at the time, and Marek mentioned that they could get offer sheets from other teams.

"Jeff Marek: Re Mason McTavish and Lukas Dostal: Could these two be candidates for the dreaded offer sheet? We shall see - DFO Rundown," Marek said, via NHL Rumour Report on X.

Anaheim was going to match any offer, so the rumors ultimately died down. Dostal is expected to be the Ducks’ starting goalie after John Gibson was traded. He had strong performances last season and will take on a bigger role this year.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
