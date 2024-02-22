Massachusetts native's lockdown-induced hobby landed him role as designer for Brad Marchand's special 1,000th game jacket

Ben Weiner, hailing from Holliston, Massachusetts, is the brains behind "Jeanius Jackets." Weiner came into the limelight when Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand wore a bespoke jacket crafted by him for his 1,000th NHL game at TD Garden.

Weiner had started designing jackets as a hobby during the lockdown. Never had he imagined that Marchand would wear his designed clothes one day.

The designer jacket is a white ensemble with gold sleeves and bears the names of Marchand's family members Sloane, Sawyer and Rue.

For Weiner, seeing Marchand proudly sporting his creation was akin to a dream come true. Reflecting on the moment, he expressed (C/ MassLive):

“It was pretty crazy. It was like a dream come true. It’s really cool. It’s even cooler to do it for the Bruins. This is a dream job I never knew I wanted."

"If you told me five years ago I’d be sewing or doing any of this, I probably would have looked at you pretty funny.”

Marchand's wife, Katrina, initiated the collaboration with Weiner, seeking a memorable garment to mark her husband's monumental achievement. Weiner proposed a design that underwent significant transformations before culminating in the masterpiece worn by Marchand.

Weiner's attention to detail was evident in every stitch of the designer jacket. The iconic Bruins logo was emblazoned on the front, and Marchand's name was adorned with a golden "C" to commemorate his leadership as captain.

The back of the designer jacket featured a vintage Bruins logo alongside the milestone "1,000." The names of Marchand's children found a place on the right sleeve, completing the personalized touch.

Weiner received a surprise in the form of Brad Marchand

Weiner didn't know Brad Marchand would wear his craft on his special day.

“That was the coolest surprise to see," he said. "I was pretty shocked by it. ... I know Katrina said that it was gonna be a surprise to him. But him wearing it was a surprise to me.”

Weiner's creative journey did not stop there. Collaborating with Marchand's sister, Rebecca, he crafted a customized jacket for her, replete with personal touches and symbolic nods to her brother's illustrious career.

Weiner's has also designed clothes for notable figures like Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman and former Bruins forward Nick Foligno.

Weiner's transition from a Dorchester apartment to a bustling workspace in Plainville is quite interesting.