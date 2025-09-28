Matias Maccelli makes his feelings known about playing with John Tavares and $92,000,000 superstar

Matias Maccelli spoke with reporters after the Toronto Maple Leafs' 4-2 preseason loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. He was acquired by the Leafs in a trade with the Utah Mammoth in June. He skated with John Tavares and William Nylander in the third period.
Reporters asked how it felt to play on a line with them. Maccelli said they are great players, and it was exciting.
"Yeah, I mean, obviously two great players," Maccelli said. [3:45 onwards] "I mean, we had a couple looks, I think it's one period, so it goes quick and just trying to make something happen there."
John Tavares signed a four-year $17.52 million contract extension with Toronto in June. The 35-year-old center scored 74 points in 75 games last season. Similarly, William Nylander is signed to an eight-year, $92 million contract. He scored 45 goals and 84 points last season, and has become one of the Leafs’ most consistent forwards.
Matias Maccelli also talked about himself, as it was only his second preseason game with Toronto. He said he enjoyed the moment and mentioned how special it felt to wear the Leafs jersey.
"Yeah, I mean it's cool," Maccelli said. "Like I said this morning, it's really nice to be in in the room here and see what it is. It's every kid's dream to put that jersey on in this room and in this building. So it's still unknown."
Matias Maccelli was excited for a new opportunity with the Maple Leafs
In June, Matias Maccelli expressed his excitement for a fresh start with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Talking about the trade, he said Toronto showed strong interest in him from the start.
"I knew there were a couple of teams showing interest and Toronto was one of the teams showing the most interest," Maccelli said, via TSN. "So, from the start I told my agent I would love to play for the Leafs. I’m super excited for this opportunity to play for the Leafs next (season). I can’t wait to get going, and I can’t wait to get into the city of Toronto and meet everyone there.”
With Mitch Marner gone, Toronto was in need of new offensive options, and Matias Maccelli could be that option. He had 18 points in 55 games for Utah last season.
Maccelli is expected to compete for a middle-six role with the Leafs. Toronto will open the 2025-26 regular season against the Montreal Canadiens on October 8.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama